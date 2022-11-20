Lirik Beyond the Borderline - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Beyond the Borderline

I don't want to lose this precious time

Baby you've come so far

You've crossed the borderline

Can you feel it humming in the air

Now there's a place for you

Somewhere the tide has turned

We mustn't throw it away

This feeling here today

Keep it together now

We can't let the memories slip away

You know it feels so fine

Beyond the borderline

Everywhere the air is clearing round

We hardly dare to dream

Somewhere the tide could turn

And that your strength and your grace

Would bring us to this special place

Keep it together now

It's what you dreamed of all your life

That magic moment's here

No heartache and sacrifice

All worth it just a feel for changing atmosphere

It's very clear

I can't bear to leave it all right now

The world just feels so fine

Beyond the borderline

I can't bear to see it disappear

There's so much love tonight

Right here the tide has turned

We mustn't throw it away

The world is changed today