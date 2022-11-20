Lirik Lagu Drama – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Drama

Drop-top, drop-top

Had a dream I was riding 'round the city in a drop-top

Wrist watch, wrist watch

Had a dream I just copped the new Rollie

Don't toc toc

Pour it up, pour it up

Dom Perignon drink it out the big cup

Roll it up, roll it up

Pass it all around 'cause it's all us

Real ones surrounding me

Good vibes is all I need

Yeah I know they wanna see me low

For reasons I don't know

But I got some real hittas with me

And they might shoot, shoot, shoot

Got some real things on my mind and no it ain't you

Aint yo, ssssh

No I don't want no problems

I got dreams I ain't far from

But I got some real hittas with me

And they might shoot

Might shoot, don't move

Boss things, boss things

Young man out here doing boss things

Big dreams, big dreams

Momma said son you gon' do big things

You just gotta go, go get it

Money piling up like we 'bout to go swimming

Gotta play the game like you the only one in it

Oh yeah, yeah

Real ones surround me

Good vibes is all I need

Yeah I know they wanna see me low

For reasons I don't know

But I got some real hittas with me

And they might shoot, shoot, shoot

Got some real things on my mind and no it ain't you

Aint yo, ssssh

No I don't want no problems

I got dreams I ain't far from

But I got some real hittas with me

And they might shoot

Might shoot, don't move

Drop-top, drop-top

Had a dream I was riding 'round the city in a drop-top

Wrist watch, wrist watch

Had a dream I was

Credit

Penyanyi: Pink Sweat

Tahun rilis: 2018