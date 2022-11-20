Lirik Lagu Drama – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Drama
Drop-top, drop-top
Had a dream I was riding 'round the city in a drop-top
Wrist watch, wrist watch
Had a dream I just copped the new Rollie
Don't toc toc
Pour it up, pour it up
Dom Perignon drink it out the big cup
Roll it up, roll it up
Pass it all around 'cause it's all us
Real ones surrounding me
Good vibes is all I need
Yeah I know they wanna see me low
For reasons I don't know
But I got some real hittas with me
And they might shoot, shoot, shoot
Got some real things on my mind and no it ain't you
Aint yo, ssssh
No I don't want no problems
I got dreams I ain't far from
But I got some real hittas with me
And they might shoot
Might shoot, don't move
Boss things, boss things
Young man out here doing boss things
Big dreams, big dreams
Momma said son you gon' do big things
You just gotta go, go get it
Money piling up like we 'bout to go swimming
Gotta play the game like you the only one in it
Oh yeah, yeah
Real ones surround me
Good vibes is all I need
Yeah I know they wanna see me low
For reasons I don't know
But I got some real hittas with me
And they might shoot, shoot, shoot
Got some real things on my mind and no it ain't you
Aint yo, ssssh
No I don't want no problems
I got dreams I ain't far from
But I got some real hittas with me
And they might shoot
Might shoot, don't move
Drop-top, drop-top
Had a dream I was riding 'round the city in a drop-top
Wrist watch, wrist watch
Had a dream I was
Credit
Penyanyi: Pink Sweat
Tahun rilis: 2018
