Lirik Lagu With Us – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 00:07 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pixabay/ktphotography

Lirik Lagu With UsVERIVERY

Honja geotgo itda mideosseo
Eonjena nan apeum soge neul oerowotgeodeun
Pokpung gateun harul gyeondil ttaemada
Nugungaga nae soneul i mameul
Butjaba jugil wonhaesseo

Geu eonjenga gonggicheoreom nae ane seumyeo deun neon
Gateun goseul barabomyeo nal utge mandeureo
Deoneun honjaga anya
I geochin sesang soge honjaga anya
Geosen baram ape chotbulcheoreom

Kkeojil deut witaeroun narado
Ne son japgoseo hamkke hal ttaen
Amugeotdo duryeopji ana

I can fly high in the sky with you now
Bulgeun taeyangcheoreom badacheoreom
Urin yeongwonhal geoya
Geochin sesang kkeute noyeojin kkum
Ajigeun meollijiman
Urin hamkke hal geoya
With us

Jichin saebyeogi pureuge byeonhamyeon
Chueogi geuripge binnamyeon
Ulgo sipeun sigani wa
Sseudisseun nunmureul samkyeo

All the night all the day
Dan hanaui himi doeneun geon
Neoreul jikyeo juneun maeumppunin geol

I can fly high in the sky with you now
Bulgeun taeyangcheoreom badacheoreom
Urin yeongwonhal geoya
Geochin sesang kkeute noyeojin kkum
Ajigeun meollijiman
Urin hamkke hal geoya
With us

Kamkamhan bame gireul ileul ttaen
Neoran byeorui jidoreul naege boyeojwo
Jogeum seogeulpeun siganeul geonneun daedo
Siryeoni naegero dagawado
Nan neo hanaro beotil su isseo

Editor: Irwan Suherman

