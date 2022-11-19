Lirik Lagu With Us – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With Us – VERIVERY

Honja geotgo itda mideosseo

Eonjena nan apeum soge neul oerowotgeodeun

Pokpung gateun harul gyeondil ttaemada

Nugungaga nae soneul i mameul

Butjaba jugil wonhaesseo

Geu eonjenga gonggicheoreom nae ane seumyeo deun neon

Gateun goseul barabomyeo nal utge mandeureo

Deoneun honjaga anya

I geochin sesang soge honjaga anya

Geosen baram ape chotbulcheoreom

Kkeojil deut witaeroun narado

Ne son japgoseo hamkke hal ttaen

Amugeotdo duryeopji ana

I can fly high in the sky with you now

Bulgeun taeyangcheoreom badacheoreom

Urin yeongwonhal geoya

Geochin sesang kkeute noyeojin kkum

Ajigeun meollijiman

Urin hamkke hal geoya

With us

Jichin saebyeogi pureuge byeonhamyeon

Chueogi geuripge binnamyeon

Ulgo sipeun sigani wa

Sseudisseun nunmureul samkyeo

All the night all the day

Dan hanaui himi doeneun geon

Neoreul jikyeo juneun maeumppunin geol

I can fly high in the sky with you now

Bulgeun taeyangcheoreom badacheoreom

Urin yeongwonhal geoya

Geochin sesang kkeute noyeojin kkum

Ajigeun meollijiman

Urin hamkke hal geoya

With us

Kamkamhan bame gireul ileul ttaen

Neoran byeorui jidoreul naege boyeojwo

Jogeum seogeulpeun siganeul geonneun daedo

Siryeoni naegero dagawado

Nan neo hanaro beotil su isseo