Lirik Lagu Call Me – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Call Me
I can't lie
I'm still troubled in my mind sometimes
Since you left girl
Since you left, yeah
I can't lie
Your body fresh up on my mind girl
When I'm with her, when I'm with her
You're so young couldn't grow up
You were too drunk couldn't go home
I'm calling you out, come over
Let's make love shorty
Let's make love shorty
Like we did way back then
I know you been reminiscing
Call me your shorty
Just call me your shorty
I miss what we did
Lately I been reminiscing
I can't lie
Your scent still on my clothes
And I still like it
I still like it
I can't lie
She don't try the things you try
And I don't like it
I don't like it
You're so young couldn't grow up
You were too drunk couldn't go home
I'm calling you out, come over
Let's make love shorty
Let's make love shorty
Like we did way back then
I know you been reminiscing
Call me your shorty
Just call me your shorty
Yeah I miss what we did
Lately I been reminiscing
Credit
Penyanyi: Pink Sweat
Artikel Pilihan