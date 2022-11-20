Lirik Lagu Call Me – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Call Me

I can't lie

I'm still troubled in my mind sometimes

Since you left girl

Since you left, yeah

I can't lie

Your body fresh up on my mind girl

When I'm with her, when I'm with her

You're so young couldn't grow up

You were too drunk couldn't go home

I'm calling you out, come over

Let's make love shorty

Let's make love shorty

Like we did way back then

I know you been reminiscing

Call me your shorty

Just call me your shorty

I miss what we did

Lately I been reminiscing

I can't lie

Your scent still on my clothes

And I still like it

I still like it

I can't lie

She don't try the things you try

And I don't like it

I don't like it

You're so young couldn't grow up

You were too drunk couldn't go home

I'm calling you out, come over

Let's make love shorty

Let's make love shorty

Like we did way back then

I know you been reminiscing

Call me your shorty

Just call me your shorty

Yeah I miss what we did

Lately I been reminiscing

Credit

Penyanyi: Pink Sweat