Lirik Lagu Midnight River – Pink Sweats feat 6Lack dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight River
Momentary nights
In your paradise
I need your moments every night
'Cause you make a wrong feel like a right
Open blinded eyes
I don't know what the end is like
But I wanna be there with you
Tell me it's love
You're not just craving my touch
Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine
While you face all your fears
I promise I'll be right here
When you need me, just call anytime
And we can float on a midnight river
We can fly through the moonlit sky
We can float on a midnight river
We can fly through the moonlit sky
For the rest of our lives
Appreciating every magical encounter
Let go of insecurities, they don't matter
All of the chatter, I'm in a mix, a batter
Had to play a batter, 'bout to swing and shatter
Any expectation, brand new revelation
Better conversation with no limitation
Got no time to play it like a station, ayy
You know I'm on the way and I can almost taste the day
Taste of you give a nigga déjà vu
Welcome back, I feel like maze did too, true
Hallelujah to the sky, feel like I died and went to heaven
It's love and I just hope you get the message, yeah
Tell me it's love
You're not just craving my touch
Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine, yeah
While you face all your fears
I promise I'll be right here
When you need me, just call anytime
And we can float on a midnight river
We can fly through the moonlit sky
We can float on a midnight river
We can fly through the moonlit sky
For the rest of our lives
Tell me it's love
You're not just craving my touch
Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine
While you face all your fears
I promise I'll be right here
When you need me, just call anytime
And we can float on a midnight river
