Lirik Lagu Midnight River – Pink Sweats feat 6Lack dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight River

Momentary nights

In your paradise

I need your moments every night

'Cause you make a wrong feel like a right

Open blinded eyes

I don't know what the end is like

But I wanna be there with you

Tell me it's love

You're not just craving my touch

Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine

While you face all your fears

I promise I'll be right here

When you need me, just call anytime

And we can float on a midnight river

We can fly through the moonlit sky

We can float on a midnight river

We can fly through the moonlit sky

For the rest of our lives

Appreciating every magical encounter

Let go of insecurities, they don't matter

All of the chatter, I'm in a mix, a batter

Had to play a batter, 'bout to swing and shatter

Any expectation, brand new revelation

Better conversation with no limitation

Got no time to play it like a station, ayy

You know I'm on the way and I can almost taste the day

Taste of you give a nigga déjà vu

Welcome back, I feel like maze did too, true

Hallelujah to the sky, feel like I died and went to heaven

It's love and I just hope you get the message, yeah

Tell me it's love

You're not just craving my touch

Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine, yeah

While you face all your fears

I promise I'll be right here

When you need me, just call anytime

And we can float on a midnight river

We can fly through the moonlit sky

We can float on a midnight river

We can fly through the moonlit sky

For the rest of our lives

Tell me it's love

You're not just craving my touch

Got some things to clean up, we'll be fine

While you face all your fears

I promise I'll be right here

When you need me, just call anytime

And we can float on a midnight river

