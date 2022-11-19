Lirik Lagu Bouff Daddy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bouff Daddy – J Hus

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

I know one thing for certain

You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee

And if I pull up, then it's curtain

I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when

Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

When you hear the bad line boomin'

You know the money had me ridin' brutal

Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'

Bunsah I'm tremendous, dress code horrendeous

Making six figures moves, we've got different agendas

This my house, don't wear your creps on my carpet

Life of a misfit, broke ni*** forfeit

Four figure outfit, three course meal

I put my money where my mouth is, no two ways about it

Let one ni*** doubt it, twenty in the mattress

ni***s couldn't mash this, this is just practice

All now I'm getting paid, did I mention?

They never used to pay no attention

Nowadays I hate the attention

Nah lemme be honest, I love it

Spend yesterday's profit and think nothin' of it

I know one thing for certain

You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee

And if I pull up, then it's curtain

I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when

Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

When you hear the bad line boomin"

You know the money had me ridin' brutal

Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'

Ooh I'm the Bouff Daddy, baby take a look at me

And if this whip gets spun then they'll throw the book at me

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

Fuck probation, I'm chillin' overseas

Everything different 'cause I'm free

Buttoned down shirt, make your missus wanna pree

Don't worry, there's plenty more fishes in the sea

It's okay my brudda, no way they're badder

Dolce & Gabbana, mana clean up nice

Make everybody spectate, I'm just playin' chess in my best mate

Teach you 'bout check-mate

I know one thing for certain

You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee

And if I pull up, then it's curtain

I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when

Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'

When you hear the bad line boomin'

You know the money had me ridin' brutal

Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy

Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

And the mandem got it crackin' again

