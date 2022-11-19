Lirik Lagu Bouff Daddy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bouff Daddy – J Hus
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
I know one thing for certain
You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee
And if I pull up, then it's curtain
I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when
Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
When you hear the bad line boomin'
You know the money had me ridin' brutal
Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'
Bunsah I'm tremendous, dress code horrendeous
Making six figures moves, we've got different agendas
This my house, don't wear your creps on my carpet
Life of a misfit, broke ni*** forfeit
Four figure outfit, three course meal
I put my money where my mouth is, no two ways about it
Let one ni*** doubt it, twenty in the mattress
ni***s couldn't mash this, this is just practice
All now I'm getting paid, did I mention?
They never used to pay no attention
Nowadays I hate the attention
Nah lemme be honest, I love it
Spend yesterday's profit and think nothin' of it
I know one thing for certain
You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee
And if I pull up, then it's curtain
I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when
Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
When you hear the bad line boomin"
You know the money had me ridin' brutal
Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'
Ooh I'm the Bouff Daddy, baby take a look at me
And if this whip gets spun then they'll throw the book at me
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
Fuck probation, I'm chillin' overseas
Everything different 'cause I'm free
Buttoned down shirt, make your missus wanna pree
Don't worry, there's plenty more fishes in the sea
It's okay my brudda, no way they're badder
Dolce & Gabbana, mana clean up nice
Make everybody spectate, I'm just playin' chess in my best mate
Teach you 'bout check-mate
I know one thing for certain
You better keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
'Cause I tour the city in an Addison Lee
And if I pull up, then it's curtain
I ain't had a good night sleep since God knows when
Keep your eyes peeled, I'm lurkin'
When you hear the bad line boomin'
You know the money had me ridin' brutal
Now they see me and say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Everywhere I go they say Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
In the ends I'm the Bouff Daddy, Bouff Daddy
Ya dun kno', ya dun kno'
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
And the mandem got it crackin' again
