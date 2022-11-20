Lirik Lagu Real Thing – Pink Sweats feat Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Real Thing
Your hand in mine is so divine
The stars in the sky sing praises at night
Sunday morning, sunrise
Your eyes on me, collide
Adore you, I do, no lie
I'm yours and you're mine for life
You make me feel like Heaven is a real place
I'll bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing
You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away
'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing
Got the real thing
I got the real thing
Got the real thing
With you, I know I got the real
When you're touching me
Put my soul at ease
Your love's so sweet, yeah, the angel's sing
Sunday morning, sunrise
Your eyes on me, collide
Adore you, I do, no lie
I'm yours and you're mine for life
You make me feel like Heaven is a real place
I'll bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing
You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away
'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing
Got the real thing
I got the real thing (got the real thing)
Got the real thing
With you, know I got the real
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
Real thing
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
You make me feel like Heaven is a real place
I bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing
You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away
'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing
