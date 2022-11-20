Lirik Lagu Real Thing – Pink Sweats feat Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Real Thing

Your hand in mine is so divine

The stars in the sky sing praises at night

Sunday morning, sunrise

Your eyes on me, collide

Adore you, I do, no lie

I'm yours and you're mine for life

You make me feel like Heaven is a real place

I'll bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing

You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away

'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing

Got the real thing

I got the real thing

Got the real thing

With you, I know I got the real

When you're touching me

Put my soul at ease

Your love's so sweet, yeah, the angel's sing

Sunday morning, sunrise

Your eyes on me, collide

Adore you, I do, no lie

I'm yours and you're mine for life

You make me feel like Heaven is a real place

I'll bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing

You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away

'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing

Got the real thing

I got the real thing (got the real thing)

Got the real thing

With you, know I got the real

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Real thing

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

You make me feel like Heaven is a real place

I bet on us 'cause I know it's the real thing

You make me feel like Heaven ain't so far away

'Cause with you, I know I got the real thing