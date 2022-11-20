Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better
The world is mine but I want you
I close my eyes and déjà vu help me realize
I'm right where I should be at
I want you more than just a night
I'd die for you, I give my life and I realize
I'm right where I should be at
When the world is over, I'll wait here for you
Through space and time, I'll still adore you
Oh, nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
Nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning
Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in
'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
Love ain't blind and that's the truth
Put you on top, I'll nеver lose and I realize
I'm right where I should be, yeah
You got me ready to say that, I do (do)
It's getting harder to play cool and I realize
I'm right where I should be, yeah (hmm)
When the world is over, I'll wait here for you
Through space and time, I'll still adore you
Oh nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
Nothing feels better than you
(La-la, la-la)
All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning
Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in
'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo
