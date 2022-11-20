Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing Feels Better

The world is mine but I want you

I close my eyes and déjà vu help me realize

I'm right where I should be at

I want you more than just a night

I'd die for you, I give my life and I realize

I'm right where I should be at

When the world is over, I'll wait here for you

Through space and time, I'll still adore you

Oh, nothing feels better than you

(La-la, la-la)

Nothing feels better than you

(La-la, la-la)

All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning

Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in

'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo

Love ain't blind and that's the truth

Put you on top, I'll nеver lose and I realize

I'm right where I should be, yeah

You got me ready to say that, I do (do)

It's getting harder to play cool and I realize

I'm right where I should be, yeah (hmm)

When the world is over, I'll wait here for you

Through space and time, I'll still adore you

Oh nothing feels better than you

(La-la, la-la)

Nothing feels better than you

(La-la, la-la)

All those kisses and hugs, wake me up in the morning

Forever, I'm yours, just know that I'm all in

'Cause nothing feels bеtter than you

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo

Ah, oo-oo, oo-oo, oo-oo-oo-oo