Lirik Lagu Wonderful Life - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderful Life - Hurts
On a bridge across the Severn on a Saturday night,
Susie meets the man of her dreams.
He says that he got in trouble and if she doesn't mind
He doesn't want the company
But there's something in the air
They share a look in silence and everything is understood
Susie grabs her man and puts a grip on his hand as the rain puts a tear in his eye.
She says
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
Driving through the city to the temple station,
Cries into the leather seat
And Susie knows the baby was a family man,
But the world has got him down on his knees
So she throws him at the wall and kisses burn like fire,
And suddenly he starts to believe
He takes her in his arms and he doesn't know why,
But he thinks that he begins to see
She says,
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
Don't let go
Never give up, it's such a wonderful life
She says
