Lirik Lagu Wonderful Life - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderful Life - Hurts

On a bridge across the Severn on a Saturday night,

Susie meets the man of her dreams.

He says that he got in trouble and if she doesn't mind

He doesn't want the company

But there's something in the air

They share a look in silence and everything is understood

Susie grabs her man and puts a grip on his hand as the rain puts a tear in his eye.

She says

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

Driving through the city to the temple station,

Cries into the leather seat

And Susie knows the baby was a family man,

But the world has got him down on his knees

So she throws him at the wall and kisses burn like fire,

And suddenly he starts to believe

He takes her in his arms and he doesn't know why,

But he thinks that he begins to see

She says,

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

Don't let go

Never give up, it's such a wonderful life

She says