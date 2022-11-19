Lirik Lagu Cut Me, Mick - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cut Me, Mick – Yellowcard
I can't keep this together
And I might lose this year
I can't get through December
And you know all my fears
Some place somewhere behind me
I walked right through the truth
The truth is that you're the one thing
That always pulls me through
This troubled life I choose
You are the one that I need
You know that I can still bleed
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
You bring me down from my cloud
You keep my feet on the ground
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
When I thought that I might be invincible
It wasn't long before I was invisible
To your eyes, and I swear
There's nothing left in here
And the more you say you don't care
The more I know you're there
You are the one that I need
You know that I can still bleed
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
You bring me down from my cloud
You keep my feet on the ground
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
I can't keep this together
(You are the one that I need)
I can't stay sick forever
(You know that I can still bleed)
I can't stop this disaster
(You bring me down from my cloud)
I can't fall any faster
You are the one that I need
You know that I can still bleed
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
You are the one that I need
You know that I can still bleed
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
You bring me down from my cloud
You keep my feet on the ground
Bring me back to life
Bring me back to life
You are the one that I need
You know that I can still bleed
You bring me down from my cloud
You keep my feet on the ground
Credit
Artikel Pilihan