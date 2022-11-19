Lirik Lagu Cut Me, Mick - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cut Me, Mick – Yellowcard

I can't keep this together

And I might lose this year

I can't get through December

And you know all my fears

Some place somewhere behind me

I walked right through the truth

The truth is that you're the one thing

That always pulls me through

This troubled life I choose

You are the one that I need

You know that I can still bleed

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

You bring me down from my cloud

You keep my feet on the ground

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

When I thought that I might be invincible

It wasn't long before I was invisible

To your eyes, and I swear

There's nothing left in here

And the more you say you don't care

The more I know you're there

You are the one that I need

You know that I can still bleed

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

You bring me down from my cloud

You keep my feet on the ground

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

I can't keep this together

(You are the one that I need)

I can't stay sick forever

(You know that I can still bleed)

I can't stop this disaster

(You bring me down from my cloud)

I can't fall any faster

You are the one that I need

You know that I can still bleed

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

You are the one that I need

You know that I can still bleed

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

You bring me down from my cloud

You keep my feet on the ground

Bring me back to life

Bring me back to life

You are the one that I need

You know that I can still bleed

You bring me down from my cloud

You keep my feet on the ground

Credit