Lirik Lagu 17 – Pink Sweat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 17

I would need a million words

If I tried to define

All the things you mean to me, yeah

For you I'd die a thousand lives

Special kind of energy

'Cause love is born when hearts collide

Every time you touch me

You remind me that I'm still alive

So promise you'll never change

And I'll always be the same

We'll be dancing the same groove

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

And I'll never lie to you

Just don't you hold back on me

I wanna love you as strong

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

I don't really know what's right

But I can never call you wrong

I just wanna dance with you

Floating over marble floors

You're something like an angel

You do something to my mind

I can see a thousand years

When I'm looking in your eyes

So promise you'll never change

And I'll always be the same

We'll be dancing the same groove

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

And I'll never lie to you

Just don't you hold back on me

I wanna love you as strong

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

Just promise you'll never change

And I'll always be the same

We'll be dancing the same groove

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

And I'll never lie to you

Just don't you hold back on me

I wanna love you as strong

When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen

Credit

Penyanyi: Pink Sweat

Tahun rilis: 2021