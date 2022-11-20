Lirik Lagu 17 – Pink Sweat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 17
I would need a million words
If I tried to define
All the things you mean to me, yeah
For you I'd die a thousand lives
Special kind of energy
'Cause love is born when hearts collide
Every time you touch me
You remind me that I'm still alive
So promise you'll never change
And I'll always be the same
We'll be dancing the same groove
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
And I'll never lie to you
Just don't you hold back on me
I wanna love you as strong
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
I don't really know what's right
But I can never call you wrong
I just wanna dance with you
Floating over marble floors
You're something like an angel
You do something to my mind
I can see a thousand years
When I'm looking in your eyes
So promise you'll never change
And I'll always be the same
We'll be dancing the same groove
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
And I'll never lie to you
Just don't you hold back on me
I wanna love you as strong
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
Just promise you'll never change
And I'll always be the same
We'll be dancing the same groove
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
And I'll never lie to you
Just don't you hold back on me
I wanna love you as strong
When we're ninety-two, the same as seventeen
Credit
Penyanyi: Pink Sweat
Tahun rilis: 2021
