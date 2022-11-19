Lirik Lagu Heart Full of Soul - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heart Full of Soul – The Yardbirds

Sick at heart and lonely

Deep in dark despair

Thinking one thought only

Where is she, tell me where

And if she says to you

She don't want me

Just give her my message

Tell her of my plea

And I know, if she had me back again

Oh, I would never make her sad

I got a heart full of soul

She's been gone such a long time

Longer than I can bear

But if she says she wants me

Tell her I'll be there

And if she says to you

She don't love me

Just give her my message

Tell her of my plea

And I know, if she had me back again

Oh, I would never make her sad

I got a heart full of soul

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Heart Full of Soul

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Pop

Penulis Lagu: Graham Gouldman

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.

The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.

Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.

Sejak 16 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio Heart Full of Soul sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 190 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***