Lirik Lagu Heart Full of Soul - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heart Full of Soul – The Yardbirds
Sick at heart and lonely
Deep in dark despair
Thinking one thought only
Where is she, tell me where
And if she says to you
She don't want me
Just give her my message
Tell her of my plea
And I know, if she had me back again
Oh, I would never make her sad
I got a heart full of soul
She's been gone such a long time
Longer than I can bear
But if she says she wants me
Tell her I'll be there
And if she says to you
She don't love me
Just give her my message
Tell her of my plea
And I know, if she had me back again
Oh, I would never make her sad
I got a heart full of soul
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Graham Gouldman
Fakta di Baliknya
The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.
Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.
The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.
Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.
Sejak 16 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio Heart Full of Soul sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 190 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***
Artikel Pilihan