Lirik Lagu Heart Full of Soul - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 01:25 WIB
Band The Yardbirds.
Band The Yardbirds. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Wolffishfish

Heart Full of SoulThe Yardbirds

Sick at heart and lonely
Deep in dark despair
Thinking one thought only
Where is she, tell me where
And if she says to you
She don't want me
Just give her my message
Tell her of my plea
And I know, if she had me back again
Oh, I would never make her sad
I got a heart full of soul
She's been gone such a long time
Longer than I can bear
But if she says she wants me
Tell her I'll be there
And if she says to you
She don't love me
Just give her my message
Tell her of my plea
And I know, if she had me back again
Oh, I would never make her sad
I got a heart full of soul

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Graham Gouldman

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.

The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.

Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.

Sejak 16 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio Heart Full of Soul sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 190 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
2

10 Bahan Herbal untuk Mengatasi Maag, Bukan Cuma Kunyit
3

Prediksi Portugal vs Nigeria: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
4

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
5

Siapa Bunda Corla? Simak Profil Singkatnya Berikut
6

Ibu Hamil yang Mengidam Harus Selalu Dituruti atau Tidak? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Sinopsis Film The Menu, Restoran Mewah yang Berujung Mencekam
8

Polisi Jawab Kaitan Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres dengan Aliran Jainisme dan Sekte Apokaliptik
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Terungkap Isi Obrolan Bocor yang Bikin Xi Jinping Marah pada PM Kanada, Soal China yang ‘Ikut Campur’

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Daftar 10 Kejutan Piala Dunia Terbesar Sepanjang Masa

Daftar 10 Kejutan Piala Dunia Terbesar Sepanjang Masa

19 November 2022, 02:13 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Dealova - Once Mekel: Aku Ingin Menjadi, Mimpi Indah Dalam Tidurmu

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Dealova - Once Mekel: Aku Ingin Menjadi, Mimpi Indah Dalam Tidurmu

19 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Sumenep News

20 Inspirasi Nama Bayi Laki Laki Rekomendasi Ibu Ibu Muda, Artinya Mendalam!

20 Inspirasi Nama Bayi Laki Laki Rekomendasi Ibu Ibu Muda, Artinya Mendalam!

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Getaran Jiwa dari P Ramlee, Getaran Jiwa Melanda Hatiku

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Getaran Jiwa dari P Ramlee, Getaran Jiwa Melanda Hatiku

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 19 November 2022, Siang Hari Masih Diguyur Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 19 November 2022, Siang Hari Masih Diguyur Hujan

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Khutbah Jumat, SINGKAT PADAT Tema Bahayanya Menyia-nyiakan Waktu Luang

Khutbah Jumat, SINGKAT PADAT Tema Bahayanya Menyia-nyiakan Waktu Luang

19 November 2022, 01:34 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Teks Khutbah Jumat Terbaru, tentang Stop Cari Hutang

Teks Khutbah Jumat Terbaru, tentang Stop Cari Hutang

19 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Doa Pendek Dari Habib Novel Alaydrus, Supaya Hutang Segera Lunas

Doa Pendek Dari Habib Novel Alaydrus, Supaya Hutang Segera Lunas

19 November 2022, 01:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada FTV, Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Dua Pilihan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada FTV, Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Dua Pilihan

19 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Amalkan Ini, Meskipun Banyak Maksiat Tetap Dicintai Allah Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Amalkan Ini, Meskipun Banyak Maksiat Tetap Dicintai Allah Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

19 November 2022, 01:07 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

1 Amalan Allah Jamin Nikmat Rezeki Ditambah Sampai Puas Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

1 Amalan Allah Jamin Nikmat Rezeki Ditambah Sampai Puas Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

19 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Bengkulu Diguncang Gempa Beruntun, BMKG Indikasikan Gempa Megathrust

Bengkulu Diguncang Gempa Beruntun, BMKG Indikasikan Gempa Megathrust

19 November 2022, 00:58 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada Hati Sang Bidadari, Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada Hati Sang Bidadari, Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta

19 November 2022, 00:52 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Waktu Terbaik Sholat Dhuha Agar Segala Hajad Langsung Dikabulkan Ustadz Abdul Somad

Waktu Terbaik Sholat Dhuha Agar Segala Hajad Langsung Dikabulkan Ustadz Abdul Somad

19 November 2022, 00:51 WIB

Berita Subang

Apa Itu Sifat Ujub? Berbeda dengan Riya, Seringkali Kita Tak Sadar Melakukannya, Ini Cara Memeranginya

Apa Itu Sifat Ujub? Berbeda dengan Riya, Seringkali Kita Tak Sadar Melakukannya, Ini Cara Memeranginya

19 November 2022, 00:43 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Kebakaran di Gaza Menewaskan 21 Orang: Ribuan Warga Palestina Hadiri Prosesi Pemakaman

Kebakaran di Gaza Menewaskan 21 Orang: Ribuan Warga Palestina Hadiri Prosesi Pemakaman

19 November 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Kudus

Seberapa Bucin-kah Kamu? Ikuti Tesnya di Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form 2022 ini: Begini Cara Mainnya

Seberapa Bucin-kah Kamu? Ikuti Tesnya di Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form 2022 ini: Begini Cara Mainnya

19 November 2022, 00:39 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada D'Academy 5 Top 8 dan Suara Hati Istri

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada D'Academy 5 Top 8 dan Suara Hati Istri

19 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Mata Bangka

Download Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel, Mudah Diakses dan Lengkap

Download Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel, Mudah Diakses dan Lengkap

19 November 2022, 00:29 WIB

Kendari Kita

Serobot Lahan Warga, UHO Kendari Digugat : Pengadilan Negeri Kabulkan Gugatan Sugiati

Serobot Lahan Warga, UHO Kendari Digugat : Pengadilan Negeri Kabulkan Gugatan Sugiati

19 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Berita Subang

Ada Resesi di 2023, Ridwan Kamil: Pemprov Jabar Siapkan Subsidi BLT untuk Pekerja Terdampak PHK

Ada Resesi di 2023, Ridwan Kamil: Pemprov Jabar Siapkan Subsidi BLT untuk Pekerja Terdampak PHK

19 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Perbandingan Teks Sejarah Borobudur dengan Novel Rumah Kaca

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Perbandingan Teks Sejarah Borobudur dengan Novel Rumah Kaca

19 November 2022, 00:22 WIB