Lirik Lagu Honesty – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Honesty

She said, "Baby, I'm afraid to fall in love

'Cause what if it's not reciprocated?"

I told her, "Don't rush girl, don't you rush

Guess it's all a game of patience"

She said, "What if I dive deep?

Will you come in after me?

Would you share your flaws with me? Let me know"

I told her, "Thinking is all wrong

Love will happen when it wants

I know it hurts sometimes, but don't let it go"

'Cause I want you

I want you

I want, I want you

'Cause I want you

I want you

I want, I want you

She said, "What if I tell you all the things I've done?

Would you run away from me?"

I told her, "Baby, we all got bags full of shit that we don't want

But I can't unpack it for you, baby"

She said, "What if I dive deep?

Will you come in after me?

Would you share your flaws with me? Let me know"

I told her, "Thinking is all wrong

Love will happen when it wants

I know it hurts sometimes, but don't let it go"

'Cause I want you

I want you

I want, I want you

'Cause I want you

I want you

I want, I want you, yeah

I want you

I want you

I want you, yeah

Credit