Lirik Lagu Somebody to Die For - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody to Die For - Hurts
I could drag you from the ocean
I could pull you from the fire
When you're standing in the shadows
I could open up the sky
And I could give you my devotion
Until the end of time
And you will never be forgotten
With me by your side
And I don't need this life
I just need...
I've got nothing left to live for
Got no reason yet to die
But when I'm standing in the gallows
I'll be staring at the sky
Because no matter where they take me
In death I will survive
And I will never be forgotten
With you by my side
Cause I don't need this life
I just need...
Somebody to die for
Somebody to cry for
When I'm lonely
When I'm standing in the fire
I will look him in the eye
And I will let the devil know
That I was brave enough to die
