Lirik Lagu Somebody to Die For - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody to Die For - Hurts

I could drag you from the ocean

I could pull you from the fire

When you're standing in the shadows

I could open up the sky

And I could give you my devotion

Until the end of time

And you will never be forgotten

With me by your side

And I don't need this life

I just need...

I've got nothing left to live for

Got no reason yet to die

But when I'm standing in the gallows

I'll be staring at the sky

Because no matter where they take me

In death I will survive

And I will never be forgotten

With you by my side

Cause I don't need this life

I just need...

Somebody to die for

Somebody to cry for

When I'm lonely

When I'm standing in the fire

I will look him in the eye

And I will let the devil know

That I was brave enough to die