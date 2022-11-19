Lirik Lagu I Smokestack Lightning – The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Smokestack Lightning – The Yardbirds

Yeah, smokestack lightning

Don't you hear me callin'?

Don't you hear me callin' your name?

Don't you hear me callin' you?

Don't you hear me callin' you?

Tell me where did you go last night?

Gotta know who you been with.

Tell me where did you go last night?

Tell me where did you go?

Tell me where did you go?

Fare you well, goodbye, pretty baby

Never see you no more, no more

Fare you well, goodbye, pretty baby, goodby

Fare you well, goodbye

Yeah, smokestack lightning

Shining like gold

Don't you hear me call out you?

Don't you hear me callin' you now?

Don't you hear me callin' you now?

Ah, stop your train, yeah

Let me go for a ride with you

Let me go for a ride, oh stop your train now

Oh, stop your train now

Fare you well, goodbye, pretty baby

Tell me where did you go?

Why did you leave me, oh?

Oh, fare you well, goodbye, goodbye

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Five Live Yardbirds

Rilis: 1964

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis Lagu: Chester Burnett

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.

The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.

Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.

Sejak 5 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio I Ain’t Got You sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 13 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***