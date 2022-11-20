Lirik Lagu Home - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Home

They say home is where the heart is

but my heart is wild and free

So am I homeless

Or just heartless?

Did I start this?

Did it start me?

They say fear is for the brave

For cowards never stare it in the eye

So am I fearless to be fearful

Does it take courage to learn how to cry

So many winding roads

So many miles to go

and oh..

Oh they say love is for the loving

Without love maybe nothing is real

So am I loveless or do I just love less

Oh since love left

I have nothing left to fear

So many winding roads

So many miles to go

When I start feeling sick of it all

It helps to remember I'm a brick in a wall

who runs down from the hillside to the sea

when I start feeling that it's gone too far

I lie on my back and stare up at the stars

I wonder if they're staring back at me

oh when I start feeling sick of it all

It helps to remember I'm a brick in a wall

who runs down from the hillside to the sea

when I start feeling that it's gone too far

I lie on my back and stare up at the stars

I wonder if they're staring back at me