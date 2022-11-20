Lirik Lagu Home - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Home
They say home is where the heart is
but my heart is wild and free
So am I homeless
Or just heartless?
Did I start this?
Did it start me?
They say fear is for the brave
For cowards never stare it in the eye
So am I fearless to be fearful
Does it take courage to learn how to cry
So many winding roads
So many miles to go
and oh..
Oh they say love is for the loving
Without love maybe nothing is real
So am I loveless or do I just love less
Oh since love left
I have nothing left to fear
So many winding roads
So many miles to go
When I start feeling sick of it all
It helps to remember I'm a brick in a wall
who runs down from the hillside to the sea
when I start feeling that it's gone too far
I lie on my back and stare up at the stars
I wonder if they're staring back at me
oh when I start feeling sick of it all
It helps to remember I'm a brick in a wall
who runs down from the hillside to the sea
when I start feeling that it's gone too far
I lie on my back and stare up at the stars
I wonder if they're staring back at me
