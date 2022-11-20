Lirik Lagu Feather On the Clyde - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feather On the Clyde

Well there's a river that runs through Glasgow

And makes her but it breaks her and takes her into the parks

And her current just like my blood flows

Down from the hills, round aching bones to my restless heart

Well I would swim but the river is so wide

And I'm scared I won't make it to the other side

Well God knows I've failed but He knows that I've tried

I long for something that's safe and warm

But all I have is all that is gone

I'm as helpless and as hopeless as a feather on the Clyde

Well on one side all the lights glow

And the folks know and the kids go where the music and the drinking starts

On the other side where no cars go

Up to the hills that stand alone like my restless heart

Well I would swim but the river is so wide

And I'm scared I won't make it to the other side

Well God knows I've failed but He knows that I've tried

I long for something that's safe and warm

But all I have is all that is gone

I'm as helpless and as hopeless as a feather on the Clyde

Well the sun sets late in Glasgow

And the daylight and the city part

And I think of you in Glasgow

'Cause you're all that's safe, you're all that's warm in my restless heart

Kredit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012