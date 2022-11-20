Lirik Lagu Feather On the Clyde - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Feather On the Clyde
Well there's a river that runs through Glasgow
And makes her but it breaks her and takes her into the parks
And her current just like my blood flows
Down from the hills, round aching bones to my restless heart
Well I would swim but the river is so wide
And I'm scared I won't make it to the other side
Well God knows I've failed but He knows that I've tried
I long for something that's safe and warm
But all I have is all that is gone
I'm as helpless and as hopeless as a feather on the Clyde
Well on one side all the lights glow
And the folks know and the kids go where the music and the drinking starts
On the other side where no cars go
Up to the hills that stand alone like my restless heart
Well I would swim but the river is so wide
And I'm scared I won't make it to the other side
Well God knows I've failed but He knows that I've tried
I long for something that's safe and warm
But all I have is all that is gone
I'm as helpless and as hopeless as a feather on the Clyde
Well the sun sets late in Glasgow
And the daylight and the city part
And I think of you in Glasgow
'Cause you're all that's safe, you're all that's warm in my restless heart
Kredit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2012
