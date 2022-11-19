Lirik Lagu Dear God – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear God – Hunter Hayes
Here I go again
Three glasses in, countin' my sins
Home alone again
It's three in the mornin', just me and my demons at war again
So I'm callin' in
Are you listenin'?
You made a man this fragile
You made a heart that can break
You showed me the road less traveled
Knowin' I'm gonna run away
You make me love so hard
When everything I love just leaves
Are you sure there's nothin' wrong with me?
And why does my life have to hurt so much?
Why can't I find any peace or love?
And why do I feel like I'm not enough?
Dear God, are you sure that you don't mess up?
Can you still call it prayin' if
All that I do is sitting here cursin'
Cursin' your name again?
The truth is it's not even you
It's just me that I'm up against
But you made me this
Can we share the blame for this?
Mmm
'Cause after all
You made a man this fragile
You made a heart that can break
I know you showed me the road less traveled
Knowin' I'm gonna run away
You make me love so hard
When everything I love just leaves
Are you sure that there's nothin' wrong with me?
'Cause why does my life have to hurt so much?
Why can't I find any peace or love?
And why do I feel like I'm not enough?
Dear God, are you sure that you don't, that you don't mess up?
You don't mess up
I know you don't mess up
I know that you don't mess up
I know this ain't for nothin'
There's nothin' you don't make
I know you got your reasons
This shit's just hard to take
I don't mean to criticize
I know I'm hard to teach
I know you tell me there's nothin' wrong with me
Yeah, but why does my life have to hurt so much?
And why can't I find any peace or love?
And why do I feel like I'm not enough?
Dear God, are you sure that you don't, that you don't mess up?
You don't mess up
I know you don't mess up, yeah
Dear God, just remind me you don't mess up
