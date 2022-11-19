Lirik Lagu Dear God – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear God – Hunter Hayes

Here I go again

Three glasses in, countin' my sins

Home alone again

It's three in the mornin', just me and my demons at war again

So I'm callin' in

Are you listenin'?

You made a man this fragile

You made a heart that can break

You showed me the road less traveled

Knowin' I'm gonna run away

You make me love so hard

When everything I love just leaves

Are you sure there's nothin' wrong with me?

And why does my life have to hurt so much?

Why can't I find any peace or love?

And why do I feel like I'm not enough?

Dear God, are you sure that you don't mess up?

Can you still call it prayin' if

All that I do is sitting here cursin'

Cursin' your name again?

The truth is it's not even you

It's just me that I'm up against

But you made me this

Can we share the blame for this?

Mmm

'Cause after all

You made a man this fragile

You made a heart that can break

I know you showed me the road less traveled

Knowin' I'm gonna run away

You make me love so hard

When everything I love just leaves

Are you sure that there's nothin' wrong with me?

'Cause why does my life have to hurt so much?

Why can't I find any peace or love?

And why do I feel like I'm not enough?

Dear God, are you sure that you don't, that you don't mess up?

You don't mess up

I know you don't mess up

I know that you don't mess up

I know this ain't for nothin'

There's nothin' you don't make

I know you got your reasons

This shit's just hard to take

I don't mean to criticize

I know I'm hard to teach

I know you tell me there's nothin' wrong with me

Yeah, but why does my life have to hurt so much?

And why can't I find any peace or love?

And why do I feel like I'm not enough?

Dear God, are you sure that you don't, that you don't mess up?

You don't mess up

I know you don't mess up, yeah

Dear God, just remind me you don't mess up