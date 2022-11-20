Lirik Lagu Things That Stop You Dreaming - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Things That Stop You Dreaming

I got no money in my hand or my coat or my pocket

Won't get to space 'cause I haven't got a rocket

But I have air in my lungs, eyes in my sockets

And a heart that beats like a tap that leaks

In the night when you haven't got a plumber who can stop it

Jack-in-a-box without a key to lock it

Well this boat may sink, but I'm not gonna rock it

'Cause the sea doesn't know my name

Yeah, the boat may sink, but I'm not gonna rock it

'Cause the sea doesn't know my name

Well, if you can't get what you love

You learn to love the things you've got

If you can't be what you want

You learn to be the things you're not

If you can't get what you need

You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming

All the things that stop you dreaming

Well, I got no one's word and nobody's promise

Not a lot to show, but this book full of sonnets

And my liver may be fucked, but my heart is honest

And my word is true like the sky is blue

In the summer time when everybody gets on it

Warm my skin and I get sunburned from it

And her eyes shine bright like a sky full of comets (oh, oh)

That shoot like silver trains (oh, oh)

Yeah, her eyes shine bright like a sky full of comets (oh, oh)

That shoot like silver trains (oh, oh)

Well, if you can't get what you love

You learn to love the things you've got

If you can't be what you want

You learn to be the things you're not

If you can't get what you need

You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming

Oh-whoa, all the things that stop you dreaming

Oh, oh, oh, oh, no

And oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-whoa, no, oh, oh, oh, oh, no

Well, if you can't get what you love

You learn to love the things you've got

If you can't be what you want

You learn to be the things you're not

If you can't get what you need

You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming

Oh-whoa, all the things that stop you dreaming

All the things that stop you dreaming

Kredit

Penyanyi: Passenger