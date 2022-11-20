Lirik Lagu Things That Stop You Dreaming - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Things That Stop You Dreaming
I got no money in my hand or my coat or my pocket
Won't get to space 'cause I haven't got a rocket
But I have air in my lungs, eyes in my sockets
And a heart that beats like a tap that leaks
In the night when you haven't got a plumber who can stop it
Jack-in-a-box without a key to lock it
Well this boat may sink, but I'm not gonna rock it
'Cause the sea doesn't know my name
Yeah, the boat may sink, but I'm not gonna rock it
'Cause the sea doesn't know my name
Well, if you can't get what you love
You learn to love the things you've got
If you can't be what you want
You learn to be the things you're not
If you can't get what you need
You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming
All the things that stop you dreaming
Well, I got no one's word and nobody's promise
Not a lot to show, but this book full of sonnets
And my liver may be fucked, but my heart is honest
And my word is true like the sky is blue
In the summer time when everybody gets on it
Warm my skin and I get sunburned from it
And her eyes shine bright like a sky full of comets (oh, oh)
That shoot like silver trains (oh, oh)
Yeah, her eyes shine bright like a sky full of comets (oh, oh)
That shoot like silver trains (oh, oh)
Well, if you can't get what you love
You learn to love the things you've got
If you can't be what you want
You learn to be the things you're not
If you can't get what you need
You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming
Oh-whoa, all the things that stop you dreaming
Oh, oh, oh, oh, no
And oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh-whoa, no, oh, oh, oh, oh, no
Well, if you can't get what you love
You learn to love the things you've got
If you can't be what you want
You learn to be the things you're not
If you can't get what you need
You learn to need the things that stop you dreaming
Oh-whoa, all the things that stop you dreaming
All the things that stop you dreaming
Kredit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Artikel Pilihan