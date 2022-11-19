Lirik Lagu Superhero – The Vane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Superhero – The Vane
I believed I could be Superman
Remember this when you need my help
Call my name and just count 1, 2, 3
I've been waiting for the day to say this
But when I turned 10, I realized
The heroes in the movie I saw were lies
So I gave up on that dream and cried
But I finally figured out a way
I can protect tiny things
I'm gonna feed stray cats and dogs every day
It doesn't need my superpowers
Woo woo
I can be a hero of tiny things
'Cause I found out I don't have to fight bad guys
I will do what I can first
Woo woo
I believed I was a special man
I was really short and had small hands
When I was bullied, I thought like this
Where the hell is the fucking Batman?
But when I turned 10, I realized
The heroes in the movie I saw were lies
So I gave up on that dream and cried
But I finally figured out a way
I can protect tiny things
I'll water the plants in my house every day
It doesn't need my superpowers
Woo woo
I can be a hero of tiny things
'Cause I found out I don't have to fight bad guys
I will do what I can first
Woo woo
I can protect tiny things
I'm gonna feed stray cats and dogs every day
It doesn't need my superpowers
Woo woo
Artikel Pilihan