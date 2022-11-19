Lirik Lagu Superhero – The Vane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Superhero – The Vane

I believed I could be Superman

Remember this when you need my help

Call my name and just count 1, 2, 3

I've been waiting for the day to say this

But when I turned 10, I realized

The heroes in the movie I saw were lies

So I gave up on that dream and cried

But I finally figured out a way

I can protect tiny things

I'm gonna feed stray cats and dogs every day

It doesn't need my superpowers

Woo woo

I can be a hero of tiny things

'Cause I found out I don't have to fight bad guys

I will do what I can first

Woo woo

I believed I was a special man

I was really short and had small hands

When I was bullied, I thought like this

Where the hell is the fucking Batman?

But when I turned 10, I realized

The heroes in the movie I saw were lies

So I gave up on that dream and cried

But I finally figured out a way

I can protect tiny things

I'll water the plants in my house every day

It doesn't need my superpowers

Woo woo

I can be a hero of tiny things

'Cause I found out I don't have to fight bad guys

I will do what I can first

Woo woo

I can protect tiny things

I'm gonna feed stray cats and dogs every day

It doesn't need my superpowers

Woo woo