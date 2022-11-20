Lirik Lagu Frontin’ - Pharrell Williams feat Jay Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Frontin’
Sexy thing
(Girl your a** is so fat)
Been waiting to get with you
Hey yeah
Don't wanna sound full of myself or rude
But you ain't looking at no other dudes 'cause you love me
(I'm sorry baby, uh, so sexy)
So you think about a chance
You find yourself trying to do my dance
Maybe 'cause you love me (uh, you do it well)
So then we tried, I'm thinking to slow down
Because you weren't used to how fast we touched (fast we touched, uh)
Then we locked eyes, and I knew I was in there
And I was gon' tear ya a** up (tear ya a** up)
I know that I'm carrying on, never mind if I'm showing off
I was just frontin' (you know I want ya babe)
I'm ready to bet it all, unless you don't care at all
But you know I want ya (you should stop frontin' babe)
Trying to be the best girlfriend you could be
But still you sneak and look at me, and girl I love it
Then you give your other girl a shove
Tell her you gonna call her ask how it was
And she's gon love it (whoa-oh whoa, yeah yeah)
So then we tried, I'm thinking to slow down
Because you weren't used to how fast we touched (fast we touched, uh)
Then we locked eyes, and I knew I was in there
And I was gon' tear ya a** up (tear ya a** up)
I know that I'm carrying on, never mind if I'm showing off
I was just frontin' (you know I want ya babe)
I'm ready to bet it all, unless you don't care at all
But you know I want ya (I want you)
(you should stop frontin' babe)
We got another one Pha-real
Dance
I call you Pha-real 'cause you the truth, ha ha
Young great Hova
Uh (dance) yeah
lemme talk to 'em man
I'm a keep it real
