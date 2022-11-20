Lirik Lagu Frontin’ - Pharrell Williams feat Jay Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Frontin’

Sexy thing

(Girl your a** is so fat)

Been waiting to get with you

Hey yeah

Don't wanna sound full of myself or rude

But you ain't looking at no other dudes 'cause you love me

(I'm sorry baby, uh, so sexy)

So you think about a chance

You find yourself trying to do my dance

Maybe 'cause you love me (uh, you do it well)

So then we tried, I'm thinking to slow down

Because you weren't used to how fast we touched (fast we touched, uh)

Then we locked eyes, and I knew I was in there

And I was gon' tear ya a** up (tear ya a** up)

I know that I'm carrying on, never mind if I'm showing off

I was just frontin' (you know I want ya babe)

I'm ready to bet it all, unless you don't care at all

But you know I want ya (you should stop frontin' babe)

Trying to be the best girlfriend you could be

But still you sneak and look at me, and girl I love it

Then you give your other girl a shove

Tell her you gonna call her ask how it was

And she's gon love it (whoa-oh whoa, yeah yeah)

So then we tried, I'm thinking to slow down

Because you weren't used to how fast we touched (fast we touched, uh)

Then we locked eyes, and I knew I was in there

And I was gon' tear ya a** up (tear ya a** up)

I know that I'm carrying on, never mind if I'm showing off

I was just frontin' (you know I want ya babe)

I'm ready to bet it all, unless you don't care at all

But you know I want ya (I want you)

(you should stop frontin' babe)

We got another one Pha-real

Dance

I call you Pha-real 'cause you the truth, ha ha

Young great Hova

Uh (dance) yeah

lemme talk to 'em man

I'm a keep it real