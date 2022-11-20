Lirik Lagu Gust of Wind - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gust of Wind

My heart is filled, with love and care

Not an ounce of gas, I would get up there

The answer's simple

You lift me up

The view up here, I see all the stars

There go Venus, and there go Mars

Somethin' you been through

You're from above

Hey, when I first saw you, I got excited

Tried to keep my composure, tryna hide it

But I didn't know

I didn't let go

Then it occurred to me while tryna fight it

Just like a kite, you learn to ride it

But I didn't know

You're s'posed to let it go

Like a gust of wind

You hit me off sometimes

Like a gust of wind

You push me back every once in a while

Like a gust of wind

You remind me there's someone up there

Who whooshes in

The air I need to power myself

When I open the window

I wanna hug you

'Cause you remind me of the air

I said yeah

'Cause when I'm feelin' real low

I remember I love you

I put my hands in the air

And you were there

With your love, I can board the skies

Finding a way that electrifies, mother's your other

Cannot stow away