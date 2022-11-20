Lirik Lagu Gust of Wind - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gust of Wind
My heart is filled, with love and care
Not an ounce of gas, I would get up there
The answer's simple
You lift me up
The view up here, I see all the stars
There go Venus, and there go Mars
Somethin' you been through
You're from above
Hey, when I first saw you, I got excited
Tried to keep my composure, tryna hide it
But I didn't know
I didn't let go
Then it occurred to me while tryna fight it
Just like a kite, you learn to ride it
But I didn't know
You're s'posed to let it go
Like a gust of wind
You hit me off sometimes
Like a gust of wind
You push me back every once in a while
Like a gust of wind
You remind me there's someone up there
Who whooshes in
The air I need to power myself
When I open the window
I wanna hug you
'Cause you remind me of the air
I said yeah
'Cause when I'm feelin' real low
I remember I love you
I put my hands in the air
And you were there
With your love, I can board the skies
Finding a way that electrifies, mother's your other
Cannot stow away
