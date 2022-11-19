Lirik Lagu Better of Dead – Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better of Dead – Sleeping With Sirens
She said she wants to end it all when she's all alone in her room
She cries
The way she feels inside is too much for her
When all you got is these four walls
It's not that hard to feel so small
Or even exist at all
How come no one heard her when she said
Maybe I'm better off dead
If I was would it finally be enough
To shut out all those voices in my head?
Maybe I'm better off dead
Better off dead!
Did you hear a word
Hear a word I said?
This is not where I belong
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
Gone, gone
This is not where I belong
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
She doesn't know she's beautiful
Because no one's ever told her so
And the demons that she has, are all she knows
And maybe she can fall in love with someone in her life that she could trust
And tell her she's enough (Have someone tell her she's enough?)
How come no one heard her when she said
Maybe I'm better off dead
If I was would it finally be enough
To shut out all those voices in my head?
Maybe I'm better off dead
Better off dead!
Did you hear a word
Hear a word I said?
This is not where I belong
You gonna miss me when I'm gone
This is not where I belong
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
When all you got is these four walls
It's not hard to feel so small
When all you got is these four walls
It's not hard to feel so small
All she wanted was to be enough
All she wanted was to be enough
So what does it take?
Maybe it's not too late
Yeah no one heard her when she said
Maybe I'm better off dead
If I was would it finally be enough
To shut out all those voices in my head?
Maybe I'm better off dead
Better off dead!
Did you hear a word
Hear a word I said?
This is not where I belong
You gonna miss me when I'm gone
Gone, gone
This is not where I belong
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
Gone, gone
This is not where I belong
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
Credit
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Album: Madness
