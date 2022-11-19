Lirik Lagu Better of Dead – Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better of Dead – Sleeping With Sirens

She said she wants to end it all when she's all alone in her room

She cries

The way she feels inside is too much for her

When all you got is these four walls

It's not that hard to feel so small

Or even exist at all

How come no one heard her when she said

Maybe I'm better off dead

If I was would it finally be enough

To shut out all those voices in my head?

Maybe I'm better off dead

Better off dead!

Did you hear a word

Hear a word I said?

This is not where I belong

You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

Gone, gone

This is not where I belong

You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

She doesn't know she's beautiful

Because no one's ever told her so

And the demons that she has, are all she knows

And maybe she can fall in love with someone in her life that she could trust

And tell her she's enough (Have someone tell her she's enough?)

How come no one heard her when she said

Maybe I'm better off dead

If I was would it finally be enough

To shut out all those voices in my head?

Maybe I'm better off dead

Better off dead!

Did you hear a word

Hear a word I said?

This is not where I belong

You gonna miss me when I'm gone

This is not where I belong

You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

When all you got is these four walls

It's not hard to feel so small

When all you got is these four walls

It's not hard to feel so small

All she wanted was to be enough

All she wanted was to be enough

So what does it take?

Maybe it's not too late

Yeah no one heard her when she said

Maybe I'm better off dead

If I was would it finally be enough

To shut out all those voices in my head?

Maybe I'm better off dead

Better off dead!

Did you hear a word

Hear a word I said?

This is not where I belong

You gonna miss me when I'm gone

Gone, gone

This is not where I belong

You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

Gone, gone

This is not where I belong

You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

Credit

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Album: Madness