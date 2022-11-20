Lirik Lagu Freedom - Pharrell Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Freedom

Hold on to me

Don't let me go

Who cares what they see?

Who cares what they know?

Your first name is Free

Last name is Dom

We choose to believe

In where we're from

Man's red flower

It's in every living thing

Mind, use your power

Spirit, use your wings

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom

Freedom

Freedom

Hold on to me

Don't let me go

Cheetahs need to eat

Run, antelope

Your first name is King

Last name is Dom

Cause you still believe

In everyone

When a baby first breathes

When night sees sunrise

When the whale hunts in the sea

When man recognizes

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom

Freedom

Breathe in

We are from heat

The electric one

Does it shock you to see

He left us the sun?

Atoms in the air

Organisms in the sea

The son and, yes, man

Are made of the same things

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom!

Freedom

Freedom

Freedom

Freedom

Freedom

Kredit

Penyanyi: Pharrell Williams