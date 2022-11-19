Lirik Lagu Open Fire – The Vane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Open Fire – The Vane
Let's get it, will on fire
We got nothing left inside us
Come along and leave it, set aside
Welcome to the worlds of fire
Calling out on lies of our world's
Throwing all-ins, betting 'til outdone
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, let's take it my way
Burn down the power
We could be on set hour
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, we'll take it my way
Hunt down devour
It could be the last hour
Welcome to the black yard
Let's run it, through the fire
Feel the burning down inside us
Come along and leave it, set aside
Welcome to the world of liars
Running through the open fire
Throwing all-ins, betting 'til outdone
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, let's take it my way
No more tomorrow
We could be on set hour
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, we'll take it my way
Aim down the fire
It could be the last hour
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, let's take the power
No more tomorrow
We could be on set hour
Welcome to the black yard
Oh, we'll take it my way
Get to the higher
It could be the last hour
