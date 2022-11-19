Lirik Lagu Open Fire – The Vane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Open Fire – The Vane

Let's get it, will on fire

We got nothing left inside us

Come along and leave it, set aside

Welcome to the worlds of fire

Calling out on lies of our world's

Throwing all-ins, betting 'til outdone

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, let's take it my way

Burn down the power

We could be on set hour

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, we'll take it my way

Hunt down devour

It could be the last hour

Welcome to the black yard

Let's run it, through the fire

Feel the burning down inside us

Come along and leave it, set aside

Welcome to the world of liars

Running through the open fire

Throwing all-ins, betting 'til outdone

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, let's take it my way

No more tomorrow

We could be on set hour

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, we'll take it my way

Aim down the fire

It could be the last hour

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, let's take the power

No more tomorrow

We could be on set hour

Welcome to the black yard

Oh, we'll take it my way

Get to the higher

It could be the last hour

