Lirik Lagu In My Head – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Head – Ariana Grande

Here's the thing: you’re in love with a version of a person that you've created in your head, that you are trying to but cannot fix. Uh, the only person you can fix is yourself. I love you, this has gone on way too long. Enough is enough. I'm two blocks away, I’m coming over.?

Painted a picture, I thought I knew you well

I got a habit of seeing what isn't there

Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets

When you broke my heart, I said you only wanted half of me

My imagination's too creative

They see demon, I see angel, angel (Angel), angel

Without the halo, wingless angel

Falling, falling, but I never thought you'd leave me

Falling, falling, needed something to believe in, oh

I thought you were the one

But it was all in my head

It was all in my head (Skrrt, skrrt)

Yeah, look at you (You), boy, I invented you

Your Gucci tennis shoes, runnin' from your issues

Cardio good for the heart (For the heart)

I figured we could work it out, hmm

Painted a picture; I thought I drew you well

I had a vision, seeing what isn't there

Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets

When you broke my heart, said you only wanted half of me

My imagination's too creative

They see Cain and I see Abel (Abel), Abel (Abel), Abel

I know you're able, willin’ and able

Falling, falling, but I thought that you would need me

Falling, falling, needed something to believe in, oh

I thought you were the one

But it was all in my head

It was all in my head (Skrrt, skrrt)

Yeah, look at you (You), boy, I invented you

Your Gucci tennis shoes, runnin’ from your issues

Cardio good for the heart (For the heart)

I figured we could work it out, hmm