Lirik Lagu In My Head – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Head – Ariana Grande
Here's the thing: you’re in love with a version of a person that you've created in your head, that you are trying to but cannot fix. Uh, the only person you can fix is yourself. I love you, this has gone on way too long. Enough is enough. I'm two blocks away, I’m coming over.?
Painted a picture, I thought I knew you well
I got a habit of seeing what isn't there
Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets
When you broke my heart, I said you only wanted half of me
My imagination's too creative
They see demon, I see angel, angel (Angel), angel
Without the halo, wingless angel
Falling, falling, but I never thought you'd leave me
Falling, falling, needed something to believe in, oh
I thought you were the one
But it was all in my head
It was all in my head (Skrrt, skrrt)
Yeah, look at you (You), boy, I invented you
Your Gucci tennis shoes, runnin' from your issues
Cardio good for the heart (For the heart)
I figured we could work it out, hmm
Painted a picture; I thought I drew you well
I had a vision, seeing what isn't there
Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets
When you broke my heart, said you only wanted half of me
My imagination's too creative
They see Cain and I see Abel (Abel), Abel (Abel), Abel
I know you're able, willin’ and able
Falling, falling, but I thought that you would need me
Falling, falling, needed something to believe in, oh
I thought you were the one
But it was all in my head
It was all in my head (Skrrt, skrrt)
Yeah, look at you (You), boy, I invented you
Your Gucci tennis shoes, runnin’ from your issues
Cardio good for the heart (For the heart)
I figured we could work it out, hmm
