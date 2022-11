Lirik Lagu Do You Remember? - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do You Remember? - Phil Collins

We never talked about it

But I hear the blame was mine

And I'd call you up to say I'm sorry

But I wouldn't wanna waste your time

'Cause I love you, but I can't take any more

There's a look I can't describe in your eyes

If we could try, like we tried before

Would you keep on tellin' me those lies? (Tellin' me lies)

Do you remember?

(Do you remember?)

Ooh, do you remember?

(Do you remember?)

There seemed no way to make up

'Cause it seemed your mind was set

Ooh, and the way you looked, it told me

It's a look I know I'll never forget

You could've come over to my side

You could've let me know

You could've tried to see the distance between us

But it seemed too far for you to go (so far to go)

Do you remember?

(Do you remember?)

Ooh, do you remember?

(Do you remember?)

Through all of my life

In spite of all the pain

You know, people are funny sometimes

They just can't wait to get hurt again

Tell me, do you remember?

(Do you remember?)

There are things we won't recall

And feelings we'll never find

It's taken so long to see it

'Cause we never seemed to have the time

There was always something more important to do

More important to say

But, "I love you" wasn't one of those things

And now it's too late (now it's too late) (now it's too late)

Do you remember? (Do you remember? Now it's over)

(Do you remember? Ooh, it's over)

Ooh, do you remember? (Do you remember? Now it's over)

(Do you remember? Ooh, it's over) ooh, yeah

Tell me, do you remember? (Do you remember? Now it's over)

Ooh, do you remember? (Do you remember? Ooh, it's over)

Tell me now, tell me now (Do you remember? Now it's over)

Tell me now, tell me now (Do you remember? Ooh, it's over)

Do you remember? (Do you remember? Now it's over)

(Do you remember? Ooh, it's over)

Credit

Dirilis: 1989

Album: ...But Seriously

Penulis lagu: Phillip David Charles Collins

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Do You Remember? - Phil Collins

Do You Remember merupakan salah satu lagu karya Phil Collins pada album bertajuk ...But Seriously.

Lagu Do You Remember dirilis pada 1989, menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mengingat kembali momen dirinya dengan mantan kekasihnya dulu.

Ia pernah berkali-kali menelponnya untuk minta maaf jika ada hal salah yang pernah ia lakukan.

Ia tak bisa menampik, bahwa ia masih tetap mencintai mantannya, tetapi ia sudah sampai pada titik di mana ada sesuatu yang membuatnya terhenti.



Sebenarnya, hubungan mereka masih ada jalan untuk bisa kembali, tetapi sudah dilakukan berkali-kali.

Namun, sang mantan selalu mengungkit-ungkit hal tersebut. Seolah tak ada lagi jalan untuk kembali, lantaran sang mantan sudah terlalu sibuk mengurus dirinya sendiri.