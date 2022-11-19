Lirik Lagu Needy – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Needy – Ariana Grande

If you take too long to hit me back

I can't promise you how I'll react

But all I can say

Is at least I'll wait for you

Lately, I've been on a roller coaster

Tryna get a hold of my emotions

But all that I know is I need you close

And I'ma scream and shout for what I love

Passionate but I don't give no fucks

I admit that I'm a lil' messed up

But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up

I'm obsessive and I love too hard

Good at overthinking with my heart

How you even think it got this far?

This far

And I can be needy, way too damn needy

I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed

I can be needy, so hard to please me

I know it feels so good to be needed

Sorry if I'm up and down a lot (Yeah)

Sorry that I think I'm not enough

And sorry if I say sorry way too much

You can go ahead and call me selfish (Selfish)

But after all this damage I can't help it (Help it)

Or what you can trust, 'cause I need your touch

I'ma scream and shout for what I love

Passionate but I don't give no fucks

I admit that I'm a lil' messed up

But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up

I'm obsessive and I love too hard

Good at overthinking with my heart

How you even think it got this far?

This far

And I can be needy, way too damn needy

I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed

I can be needy, so hard to please me

I know it feels so good to be needed

Hmmm, hmmm, ahh-haa

Credit

Pencipta : Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown