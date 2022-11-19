Lirik Lagu Needy – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Needy – Ariana Grande
If you take too long to hit me back
I can't promise you how I'll react
But all I can say
Is at least I'll wait for you
Lately, I've been on a roller coaster
Tryna get a hold of my emotions
But all that I know is I need you close
And I'ma scream and shout for what I love
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
Good at overthinking with my heart
How you even think it got this far?
This far
And I can be needy, way too damn needy
I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed
I can be needy, so hard to please me
I know it feels so good to be needed
Sorry if I'm up and down a lot (Yeah)
Sorry that I think I'm not enough
And sorry if I say sorry way too much
You can go ahead and call me selfish (Selfish)
But after all this damage I can't help it (Help it)
Or what you can trust, 'cause I need your touch
I'ma scream and shout for what I love
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
Good at overthinking with my heart
How you even think it got this far?
This far
And I can be needy, way too damn needy
I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed
I can be needy, so hard to please me
I know it feels so good to be needed
Hmmm, hmmm, ahh-haa
Credit
Pencipta : Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown
Artikel Pilihan