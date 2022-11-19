Lirik Lagu Greedy – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Greedy – Ariana Grande

Greedy

You know that I'm greedy for love

Boy, you give me feelings, never felt before

I'm making it obvious by knocking at your door

I know that I'm coming tonight

You know I'm coming tonight

Don't want to deny it anymore

Been in this state of mind

Been in this state of mind

Been in this state of mind, oh yeah

Baby, you got lucky 'cause you're rocking with the best

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so

I ain't talking money, I'm just physically obsessed

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so

I don't need a phone call

Got nothing to say

I'ma tell you when it's over

Got no games to play

You know that I'm coming tonight

I know I'm coming tonight

I just need to get this out the way, oh baby!

Been in this state of mind

Been in this state of mind

Been in this state of mind, oh yeah

Baby, you got lucky cause you're rocking with the best

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so

I ain't talking money, I'm just physically obsessed

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so

Greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy

I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy for love

Greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy

I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy, I'm greedy for love

Baby, you got lucky cause you're rocking with the best

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so

I ain't talking money, I'm just physically obsessed

And I'm greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love (you know I'm)

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love (oh, don't you know I'm greedy?)

You know that I'm greedy for love (oh, don't you know I'm greedy?)

'Cause I'm so greedy, ooh

You know that I'm greedy for love

You know that I'm greedy for love

'Cause I'm so