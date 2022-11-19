Lirik Lagu Ghostin – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Ghostin – Ariana Grande

I know you hear me when I cry

I try to hold it in at night

While you're sleeping next to me

But it's your arms that I need this time (This time)

Look at the cards that we've been dealt

If you were anybody else

Probably wouldn't last a day

Heavy tears, a rain parade from hell (From hell)

Baby, you do it so well

You been so understanding, you been so good

And I'm puttin' you through more than one ever should

And I'm hating myself 'cause you don't want to

Admit that it hurts you

I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again

Over him, mmh

I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again

'Stead of ghostin' him

We'll get through this, we'll get past this, I'm a girl with

A whole lot of baggage

But I love you, we'll get past this, I'm a girl with

A whole lot of baggage, oh yeah

Though I wish he were here instead

Don't want that living in your head

He just comes to visit me

When I'm dreaming every now and then (And then)

And after all that we been through (And after all that we been through)

There's so much to look forward to

What was done and what was said

Leave it all here in this bed with you (With you)

Baby, you do it so well

You been so understanding, you been so good

And I'm puttin' you through more than one ever should

And I'm hating myself 'cause you don't want to

Admit that it hurts you (Baby)

I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again

Over him, mmh

I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again

'Stead of ghostin' him

We'll get through this, we'll get past this, I'm a girl with

A whole lot of baggage

But I love you (But I love you), we'll get past this (Past this)

I'm a girl with a whole lot of baggage, oh yeah

Credit