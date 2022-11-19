Lirik Lagu Get Well Soon – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Get Well Soon – Ariana Grande

You can feel it, feel it

Yeah, yeah

They say my system is overloaded

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

I'm too much in my head, did you notice?

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

My body's here on Earth, but I'm floating

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

Disconnected, so sometimes, I feel frozen and alone

This is for everybody

Babe, you gotta take care of your body, yuh yuh

Ain't no time to deny it, that is why we talking about it

Yeah, we talking about it

So deal with it, don't try to get by it

Ain't no time to deny it

So we had to sit down and just write it

Want you to get better (woo!)

My life is so controlled by the what if's

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

Is there anybody else whose mind does this, mmm?

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

Down, down, down, down

Is there such a ladder to get above this?

(Down, down, down, down, down, down, down, down)

(Girl, what's wrong with you? Come back down)

Maybe I should ground myself where the mud is

Before I'm gone

This is for everybody

Babe, you gotta take care of your body, yuh yuh

Ain't no time to deny it, that is why we talking about it

Yeah, we talking about it

So deal with it, don't try to get by it

Ain't no time to deny it

So we had to sit down and just write it

You can work your way to the top

(You can feel it, feel it, woo)

Just know that there's up and downs and there's drops

(You can feel it, feel it, woo)

Unfollow fear and just say, "You are blocked"

(You can feel it, feel it, yuh)

Just know there is so much room at the top

(You can feel it, feel it, yuh)

Well here's one thing you can trust, yuh

It takes you and me to make us

One of those days you had enough, I'll be there, yuh yuh yuh

If it ain't one thing, it's another

When you need someone to pull you out the bubble

I'll be right there just to hug you, I'll be there

Where are you? Are you home? Call me right on the phone

I'll be there, yeah, I'll be there

I don't care who is gone, you shouldn't be alone

I'll be there, there

You can work your way to the top (woo!)

(You can feel it, feel it, woo)

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

I'm with you, I'm with you)

Just know that there's up and downs and there's drops

(You can feel it, feel it babe)

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

I'm with you, I'm with you)

Unfollow fear and just say, "You are blocked"

(You can feel it, feel it, yuh)

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

I'm with you, I'm with you)

Just know there is so much room at the top

(You can feel it, feel it, yeh)

(I'm with you, I'm with you, I'm with you, just call me

No matter the issue)

No matter what, uh uh uh

Here's one thing you can trust, yuh

It takes you and me to make us

One of those days you had enough, I'll be there, I'll be there

If it ain't one thing, it's another

When you need someone to pull you out the bubble

I'll be right there just to hug you, I'll be there

Where are you? Are you home? Call me right on the phone

I'll be there, yeah, I'll be there, I'll be there

I don't care who is gone, you shouldn't be alone

I'll be there, ooh, there