Lirik Lagu Who? What! - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who?What! - Travis Scott

Know what I'm saying, know what I'm saying

Know what I'm saying

Heard they talkin' shit 'bout I

Who, what, when and why (who)

I'm alive, just took one to revive (yeah)

Keep that vibe when we show up and collide ('llide)

Me and the guys move just like the F-O-I (Ooh)

In the Hills but still keep them ghetto ties (Hills)

Was talkin' Frenchy's but she thinkin' Ocean Prime (Prime, yeah)

Know she keep an open mouth and open mind

I don't open up her door, she open mine

I need less stress and I need more ties, yeah (skrr, skrr)

We on the jet quest, mobbin' with the tribe, yes (skrr, skrr)

In the headrest one of 25, yes (skrr, skrr)

Ain't seen the best yet, open up your eyes, yeah

One, two, three, four, five, that's the countdown 'til I slide (slide)

Pork and rinds, how I grew up on my side (eat it up)

Ain't no fence just a hundred acres wide (nope)

When shit get tense, we twist up and we get fried

I picked my favorite dancer I done pay her rent (cash, cash)

At Christmas time it's no Saint Nick we got the Grinch

I smack that ass she threw it back in self defense (yeah)

We took the crib, flipped the backyard like it's the beach

We did some things out on the ways that we can't speak

All I know it was Mo Bamba on repeat

I don't think these things I took is helpin' me (oh yeah)

I could borrow some more

Had to guzzle the fours

Had to count up the Os (big bag)

Had to summon the hoes (ay)

Dodge the federal (12)

I rolled through the light (skrr, skrr)

Rollin' the dice (ay)

Rock on my ice (all ice)

Poppin' that Gucci (Gucci, Gucci)

This down and groovy

To get down, get groovy

That bitch brown and choosey (hey)

Shawty, in the supersonic (yeah)

Brand new La Ferrari (woo), my bitch ride iconic

Yeah, yeah

One, two, three, four, five, that's the countdown 'til I slide (slide)

Pork and rinds, how I grew up on my side

Ain't no fence just a hundred acres wide

When shit get tense, we twist up and we get fried

Was born in the movie (movie)

Never make excuses (no)

It was time to move it (time to move)

It was God and the Uzi (God and the uzi)

We were trained to use it (hey)

They were trained to use it (train)

Shoot you like Cupid (shoot)

Hit your medulla, yeah

Shoot at, shoot at intruders (yeah)

Then shoot your producer

This shit for the gang, get banged and fuck on the group, she a groupie (yeah)

Left out when she choosey, hmm (yeah)

Big bankroll it's soothin', hmm (yeah)

Pull up with the sticks in the Sprinter bus, I'm makin' them cuddle up this not a movie

Yeah, yeah

One, two, three, four, five, that's the countdown 'til I slide (slide)

Pork and rinds, how I grew up on my side

Ain't no fence just a hundred acres wide

When shit get tense, we twist up and we get fried

Credit:

Title: Who? What!

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Who? What! – Travis Scott