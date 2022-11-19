Lirik Lagu Money - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look, my bitches all bad, my niggas all real
I ride on his dick, in some big tall heels
Big fat checks, big large bills
Front, I'll flip like ten cartwheels
Cold ass bitch, I give broads chills
Ten different looks and my looks all kill
I kiss him in the mouth, I feel all grills
He eat in the car, that's meals on wheels (woo!)
I was born to flex (yes)
Diamonds on my neck
I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!)
But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)
All I really wanna see is the (money)
I don't really need the D, I need the (money)
All a bad bitch need is the (money)
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Bustin' out the roof
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)
Shake a little ass (money)
You get a little bag and take it to the store (store, money)
Get a little cash (money)
You shake it real fast, you get a little more (money)
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Bustin' out the roof
I got bands in the coupe (brrr)
Bustin' out the roof (Cardi)
I gotta fly, I need a jet, shit
I need room for my legs
I got a baby, I need some money, yeah
I need cheese for my egg
All y'all bitches in trouble
Bring brass knuckles to the scuffle
I heard that Cardi went pop
Yeah, I did go pop (pop)
That's me bustin' they bubble
I'm Dasani with the drip
Baby mommy with the clip
Walk out Follie's with a bitch
Bring a thottie to the whip
Is she fine or she thick, goddamn
Walkin' past the mirror, ooh
Damn, I'm fine (fine)
Let a bitch try me, boom
Hammer time, uh
I was born to flex (yes)
Diamonds on my neck
I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!)
But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)
All I really wanna see is the (money)
I don't really need the D, I need the (money)
All a bad bitch need is the (money)
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Bustin' out the roof
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)
Shake a little ass (money)
You get a little bag and take it to the store (store, money)
Get a little cash (money)
You shake it real fast, you get a little more (money)
I got bands in the coupe (coupe)
Bustin' out the roof
I got bands in the coupe (brrr)
Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)
Bitch, I will pop at your pops (your pops)
Bitch, I will pop on whoever (brrr)
You know who popped the most shit? (Who?)
The people whose shit not together (okay)
You'da bet Cardi a freak (freak)
All my pajamas is leather (Uh)
Bitch, I will black on your ass
Wakanda forever
Sweet like a honey bun, spit like a Tommy gun
Rollie a one of one, come get your mommy some
Cardi at the tip-top, bitch
Kiss the ring and kick rocks, sis (uh)
Jump it down, back it up (ooh, ayy)
Make that nigga put down 2K
I like my niggas dark like D'USSÉ
He gonna eat this ass like soup (ayy)
I was born to flex, diamonds on my neck
I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex
But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture
All I really wanna see is the (money)
I don't really need the D, I need the (money)
All a bad bitch need is the
K, K, C (woo!)
