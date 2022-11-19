Lirik Lagu Money - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Money - Cardi B

Look, my bitches all bad, my niggas all real

I ride on his dick, in some big tall heels

Big fat checks, big large bills

Front, I'll flip like ten cartwheels

Cold ass bitch, I give broads chills

Ten different looks and my looks all kill

I kiss him in the mouth, I feel all grills

He eat in the car, that's meals on wheels (woo!)

I was born to flex (yes)

Diamonds on my neck

I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!)

But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)

All I really wanna see is the (money)

I don't really need the D, I need the (money)

All a bad bitch need is the (money)

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Bustin' out the roof

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)

Shake a little ass (money)

You get a little bag and take it to the store (store, money)

Get a little cash (money)

You shake it real fast, you get a little more (money)

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Bustin' out the roof

I got bands in the coupe (brrr)

Bustin' out the roof (Cardi)

I gotta fly, I need a jet, shit

I need room for my legs

I got a baby, I need some money, yeah

I need cheese for my egg

All y'all bitches in trouble

Bring brass knuckles to the scuffle

I heard that Cardi went pop

Yeah, I did go pop (pop)

That's me bustin' they bubble

I'm Dasani with the drip

Baby mommy with the clip

Walk out Follie's with a bitch

Bring a thottie to the whip

Is she fine or she thick, goddamn

Walkin' past the mirror, ooh

Damn, I'm fine (fine)

Let a bitch try me, boom

Hammer time, uh

I was born to flex (yes)

Diamonds on my neck

I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (woo!)

But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (money)

All I really wanna see is the (money)

I don't really need the D, I need the (money)

All a bad bitch need is the (money)

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Bustin' out the roof

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)

Shake a little ass (money)

You get a little bag and take it to the store (store, money)

Get a little cash (money)

You shake it real fast, you get a little more (money)

I got bands in the coupe (coupe)

Bustin' out the roof

I got bands in the coupe (brrr)

Touch me, I'll shoot (bow)

Bitch, I will pop at your pops (your pops)

Bitch, I will pop on whoever (brrr)

You know who popped the most shit? (Who?)

The people whose shit not together (okay)

You'da bet Cardi a freak (freak)

All my pajamas is leather (Uh)

Bitch, I will black on your ass

Wakanda forever

Sweet like a honey bun, spit like a Tommy gun

Rollie a one of one, come get your mommy some

Cardi at the tip-top, bitch

Kiss the ring and kick rocks, sis (uh)

Jump it down, back it up (ooh, ayy)

Make that nigga put down 2K

I like my niggas dark like D'USSÉ

He gonna eat this ass like soup (ayy)

I was born to flex, diamonds on my neck

I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex

But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture

All I really wanna see is the (money)

I don't really need the D, I need the (money)

All a bad bitch need is the

K, K, C (woo!)

(Money)

Money

(Money)

(Money)

(Money)

(Money)

(Money)

(Money)