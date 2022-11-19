Lirik Lagu Astrothunder - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Astrothunder - Travis Scott

High off life, yeah

Seem like the life I fiend

Seem like the life I fiend's a little distant, yeah

Seems like the life I need, yeah

Seems like the life I need's a little distant, yeah

Light the remedy, yeah

Sit back while I ride the beat, do it on repeat, repeat

Sins controlling me, yeah

Angels, halos over me, I need blessings and my peace

You been out the streets, yeah

Wildin' on me and all my Gs, we been going for a week

Now you wanna peek, yeah

Hands up, why they tryna reach? I can't even get that deep

Told you I don't teach (Yeah)

Practice, oh, no, never preach

Practice, oh, no, never preach

Infiltrate the enemy, move in on them randomly

Feels like the life I need's a little distant, yeah

Yeah

Feels like the life I need, yeah

Feels like the life I need's a little distant, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Credit:

Title: Astrothunder

Artis: Tarvis Scott