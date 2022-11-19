Lirik Lagu Astrothunder - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Astrothunder - Travis Scott
High off life, yeah
Seem like the life I fiend
Seem like the life I fiend's a little distant, yeah
Seems like the life I need, yeah
Seems like the life I need's a little distant, yeah
Light the remedy, yeah
Sit back while I ride the beat, do it on repeat, repeat
Sins controlling me, yeah
Angels, halos over me, I need blessings and my peace
You been out the streets, yeah
Wildin' on me and all my Gs, we been going for a week
Now you wanna peek, yeah
Hands up, why they tryna reach? I can't even get that deep
Told you I don't teach (Yeah)
Practice, oh, no, never preach
Practice, oh, no, never preach
Infiltrate the enemy, move in on them randomly
Feels like the life I need's a little distant, yeah
Yeah
Feels like the life I need, yeah
Feels like the life I need's a little distant, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Credit:
Title: Astrothunder
Artis: Tarvis Scott
