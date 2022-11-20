Lirik Lagu Would You – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You

Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Riding round with the top off

Baby, we've been driving round for some time

I think we should slow it, slow it, down, down, baby

'Cause you might've missed the signs

You say it's Bonnie & Clyde

But I feel like Bobby and Whitney

Don't know if you're ride for me

Or if you riding against me

Are you afraid of something?

Baby, let me know

'Cause I don't need love from no one

If I can't have it all, yeah

Would you die for me? I would die for you

Would you shoot for me? I would kill for you

Would you run off the bag if I needed you to?

Girl, all the things that I'd do for you

Would you do for me too?

Dark nights, we had some dark nights

Baby, now I, I can't see the lines

Going a hundred and five miles in a twenty mile lane

Girl, I think I messed up this time

You say it's Jay and Beyonce

But I feel like Lucy and Ricky

I wanna know when it pops off

That you gon' be right next to me

Are you afraid of something?

Baby, let me know

'Cause I don't need love from no one

If I can't have it all, yeah

Would you die for me? I would die for you

Would you ride for me like I'd ride for you? Yeah

Would you shoot for me? I would kill for you

Girl, all the things that I'd do for you

Would you do for me too?

Yeah yeah

Girl, all the things that I'd do for you

Would you do for me too?

Yeah

Credit