Lirik Lagu Would You – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You
Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Riding round with the top off
Baby, we've been driving round for some time
I think we should slow it, slow it, down, down, baby
'Cause you might've missed the signs
You say it's Bonnie & Clyde
But I feel like Bobby and Whitney
Don't know if you're ride for me
Or if you riding against me
Are you afraid of something?
Baby, let me know
'Cause I don't need love from no one
If I can't have it all, yeah
Would you die for me? I would die for you
Would you shoot for me? I would kill for you
Would you run off the bag if I needed you to?
Girl, all the things that I'd do for you
Would you do for me too?
Dark nights, we had some dark nights
Baby, now I, I can't see the lines
Going a hundred and five miles in a twenty mile lane
Girl, I think I messed up this time
You say it's Jay and Beyonce
But I feel like Lucy and Ricky
I wanna know when it pops off
That you gon' be right next to me
Are you afraid of something?
Baby, let me know
'Cause I don't need love from no one
If I can't have it all, yeah
Would you die for me? I would die for you
Would you ride for me like I'd ride for you? Yeah
Would you shoot for me? I would kill for you
Girl, all the things that I'd do for you
Would you do for me too?
Yeah yeah
Girl, all the things that I'd do for you
Would you do for me too?
Yeah
