Lirik Lagu Cocaine – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cocaine

You keep falling for the wrong type

No I'm not saying you should be mine

I'm just promising you good times

I just wanna show you good vibes

Don't trust men, don't trust women

Don't trust your heart, you never should've

Cause you left your heart in LA

You left your mind in Paris

Traded emotions in for cocaine

Maybe it's right, but just the wrong time

Maybe love's something you won't find

You've been searching for a long time

Now you wanna move on with your life

Don't trust men, don't trust women

Don't trust your heart, you never should've

Cause you left your heart in LA

You left your mind in Paris

Traded emotions in for cocaine

Cause you left your heart in LA

You left your mind in Paris

Traded emotions in for cocaine

Traded emotions