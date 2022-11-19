Lirik Lagu Cocaine – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cocaine
You keep falling for the wrong type
No I'm not saying you should be mine
I'm just promising you good times
I just wanna show you good vibes
Don't trust men, don't trust women
Don't trust your heart, you never should've
Cause you left your heart in LA
You left your mind in Paris
Traded emotions in for cocaine
Maybe it's right, but just the wrong time
Maybe love's something you won't find
You've been searching for a long time
Now you wanna move on with your life
Don't trust men, don't trust women
Don't trust your heart, you never should've
Cause you left your heart in LA
You left your mind in Paris
Traded emotions in for cocaine
Cause you left your heart in LA
You left your mind in Paris
Traded emotions in for cocaine
Traded emotions
