Lirik Your Love – Gita Gutawa feat Delon Thamrin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Your Love – Gita Gutawa ft. Delon Thamrin
Every time i close my eyes
And say my prayer at night
I thank God each day for your love
That gives me wings to fly up high
To reach my dream aim for the sky
You always said
Your head up high
Smile on your face and wish
That you will always be loved
The stars will lead you every step you take
Don't you ever be afraid
Believe in you
And I'll be there to guide you wherever you may go
Thank you for your love, forever
When I am down and the things go wrong
The world against me too
I close my eyes and think of you
And knew what you would say now
Your head up high
Smile on your face and wish
That you will always be loved
The stars will lead you every step you take
Don't you ever be afraid
Believe in you
And I'll be there to guide you wherever you may go away
Giving me my wings to fly high
Credit
Artis: Gita Gutawa ft. Delon Thamrin
Album: Kembang Perawan
Rilis: 2007
