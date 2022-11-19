Lirik Your Love – Gita Gutawa feat Delon Thamrin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Your Love – Gita Gutawa ft. Delon Thamrin

Every time i close my eyes

And say my prayer at night

I thank God each day for your love

That gives me wings to fly up high

To reach my dream aim for the sky

You always said

Your head up high

Smile on your face and wish

That you will always be loved

The stars will lead you every step you take

Don't you ever be afraid

Believe in you

And I'll be there to guide you wherever you may go

Thank you for your love, forever

When I am down and the things go wrong

The world against me too

I close my eyes and think of you

And knew what you would say now

Your head up high

Smile on your face and wish

That you will always be loved

The stars will lead you every step you take

Don't you ever be afraid

Believe in you

And I'll be there to guide you wherever you may go away

Giving me my wings to fly high

Credit

Artis: Gita Gutawa ft. Delon Thamrin

Album: Kembang Perawan

Rilis: 2007