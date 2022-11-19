Lirik Lagu Love You on Tuesday – Mocca

Have you ever realized?

We do silly things whenever we're in love

Keep giggling with no reason

Hard to concentrate when you're struck by love

I wonder why oh why?

How come your face appears in every place

It haunts me everywhere I go

It's always you, you and only you

Love you on Tuesday

Wednesday and Thursday

Friday and Saturday

Sunday and Monday

Do you ever realize?

We do crazy things whenever wе're in love

Keep dancing with no reason

Hеart is beating hard when you're stung by love

And I wonder why oh why?

Your voice echoes, I hear from every place

It follows everywhere I go

It's always you, you and only you

Love you on Tuesday

And more on Wednesday

Miss you on Thursday

Even on Friday

Got a little jealous on Saturday

And every Sunday it's a happy day

Then here comes Monday

Love you on Tuesday

And more on Wednesday

Miss you on Thursday

Even on Friday

Got a little jealous (a little jealous) on Saturday (on Saturday)

And every Sunday (and every Sunday) it's a happy day (a happy day)

Got a little jealous (a little jealous) on Saturday (on Saturday)

And every Sunday (and every Sunday) it's a happy day (a happy day)

Then here comes Monday

Have you ever realized?

We do silly things whenever we're in love

Keep smiling with no reason

Hard to concentrate when you're struck by love