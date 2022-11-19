Lirik Lagu Love You on Tuesday – Mocca
Have you ever realized?
We do silly things whenever we're in love
Keep giggling with no reason
Hard to concentrate when you're struck by love
I wonder why oh why?
How come your face appears in every place
It haunts me everywhere I go
It's always you, you and only you
Love you on Tuesday
Wednesday and Thursday
Friday and Saturday
Sunday and Monday
Do you ever realize?
We do crazy things whenever wе're in love
Keep dancing with no reason
Hеart is beating hard when you're stung by love
And I wonder why oh why?
Your voice echoes, I hear from every place
It follows everywhere I go
It's always you, you and only you
Love you on Tuesday
And more on Wednesday
Miss you on Thursday
Even on Friday
Got a little jealous on Saturday
And every Sunday it's a happy day
Then here comes Monday
Love you on Tuesday
And more on Wednesday
Miss you on Thursday
Even on Friday
Got a little jealous (a little jealous) on Saturday (on Saturday)
And every Sunday (and every Sunday) it's a happy day (a happy day)
Got a little jealous (a little jealous) on Saturday (on Saturday)
And every Sunday (and every Sunday) it's a happy day (a happy day)
Then here comes Monday
Have you ever realized?
We do silly things whenever we're in love
Keep smiling with no reason
Hard to concentrate when you're struck by love
