Lirik Lagu Sicko Mode - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB
Travis Scott
Travis Scott /Instagram.com/@travisscott

Lirik Lagu Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

Astro, yeah
Sun is down, freezin' cold
That's how we already know winter's here
My dawg would prolly do it for a Louis belt
That's just all he know, he don't know nothin' else
I tried to show 'em, yeah
I tried to show 'em, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Gone on you with the pick and roll
Young LaFlame, he in sicko mode
Woo, made this here with all the ice on in the booth
At the gate outside, when they pull up, they get me loose
Yeah, Jump Out boys, that's Nike boys, hoppin' out coupes
This shit way too big, when we pull up give me the loot
(Gimme the loot!)
Was off the Remy, had a Papoose
Had to hit my old town to duck the news
Two-four hour lockdown, we made no moves
Now it's 4AM and I'm back up poppin' with the crew
I just landed in, Chase B mixes pop like Jamba Juice
Different colored chains, think my jeweler really sellin' fruits
And they chokin', man, know the crackers wish it was a noose
Some-some-some, someone said
To win the retreat, we all in too deep
P-p-playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak (someone said)
To win the retreat, we all in too deep
P-p-playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak (yeah)
This shit way too formal, y'all know I don't follow suit
Stacey Dash, most of these girls ain't got a clue
All of these hoes I made off records I produced
I might take all my exes and put 'em all in a group
Hit my esés, I need the bootch
'Bout to turn this function to Bonnaroo
Told her, "Hop in, you comin' too"
In the 305, bitches treat me like I'm Uncle Luke
(Don't stop, pop that pussy!)
Had to slop the top off, it's just a roof (uh)
She said, "Where we goin'?" I said, "The moon"
We ain't even make it to the room
She thought it was the ocean, it's just the pool
Now I got her open, it's just the Goose
Who put this shit together? I'm the glue (someone said)
Shorty FaceTimed me out the blue
Someone said (playin' for keeps)
Someone said, motherfuck what someone said
(Don't play us for weak)
Yeah
Astro
Yeah, yeah
Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up (Ay, ay)
She's in love with who I am
Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance (yeah)
Now I hit the FBO with duffles in my hands
I did half a Xan, thirteen hours 'til I land
Had me out like a light, ayy, yeah
Like a light, ayy, yeah
Like a light, ayy
Slept through the flight, ayy
Knocked for the night, ayy, 767, man
This shit got double bedroom, man
I still got scores to settle, man
I crept down the block (down the block), made a right (yeah, right)
Cut the lights (yeah, what?), paid the price (yeah)
Niggas think it's sweet (nah, nah), it's on sight (yeah, what?)
Nothin' nice (yeah), baguettes in my ice (aww, man)
Jesus Christ (yeah), checks over stripes (yeah)
That's what I like (yeah), that's what we like (yeah)
Lost my respect, you not a threat
When I shoot my shot, that shit wetty like I'm Sheck (bitch!)
See the shots that I took (ayy), wet like I'm Book (ayy)
Wet like I'm Lizzie, I be spinnin' Valley
Circle blocks 'til I'm dizzy (yeah, what?)
Like where is he? (Yeah, what?)
No one seen him (yeah, yeah)
I'm tryna clean 'em (yeah)
She's in love with who I am
Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance
Now I hit the FBO with duffles in my hand (woo!)
I did half a Xan, thirteen hours 'til I land
Had me out like a light, like a light
Like a light, like a light
Like a light (yeah), like a light
Like a light
Yeah, passed the dawgs a celly
Sendin' texts, ain't sendin' kites, yeah
He said, "Keep that on lock"
I said, "You know this shit, it's stife", yeah
It's absolute (yeah), I'm back reboot (it's lit!)
LaFerrari to Jamba Juice, yeah (skrrt, skrrt)
We back on the road, they jumpin' off, no parachute, yeah
Shawty in the back
She said she workin' on her glutes, yeah (oh my God)
Ain't by the book, yeah
This how it look, yeah
'Bout a check, yeah
Just check the foots, yeah
Pass this to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took (yeah)
Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook, yeah

Credit:

Title: Sicko Mode

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Astroworld

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sicko Mode – Travis Scott 

Lagu Sicko Mode merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper,penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
2

10 Bahan Herbal untuk Mengatasi Maag, Bukan Cuma Kunyit
3

Prediksi Portugal vs Nigeria: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
4

Siapa Bunda Corla? Simak Profil Singkatnya Berikut
5

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
6

Ibu Hamil yang Mengidam Harus Selalu Dituruti atau Tidak? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Sinopsis Film The Menu, Restoran Mewah yang Berujung Mencekam
8

Polisi Jawab Kaitan Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres dengan Aliran Jainisme dan Sekte Apokaliptik
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Terungkap Isi Obrolan Bocor yang Bikin Xi Jinping Marah pada PM Kanada, Soal China yang ‘Ikut Campur’

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sumenep News

20 Inspirasi Nama Bayi Laki Laki Rekomendasi Ibu Ibu Muda, Artinya Mendalam!

20 Inspirasi Nama Bayi Laki Laki Rekomendasi Ibu Ibu Muda, Artinya Mendalam!

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 28 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Getaran Jiwa dari P Ramlee, Getaran Jiwa Melanda Hatiku

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Getaran Jiwa dari P Ramlee, Getaran Jiwa Melanda Hatiku

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 19 November 2022, Siang Hari Masih Diguyur Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 19 November 2022, Siang Hari Masih Diguyur Hujan

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Khutbah Jumat, SINGKAT PADAT Tema Bahayanya Menyia-nyiakan Waktu Luang

Khutbah Jumat, SINGKAT PADAT Tema Bahayanya Menyia-nyiakan Waktu Luang

19 November 2022, 01:34 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Teks Khutbah Jumat Terbaru, tentang Stop Cari Hutang

Teks Khutbah Jumat Terbaru, tentang Stop Cari Hutang

19 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Doa Pendek Dari Habib Novel Alaydrus, Supaya Hutang Segera Lunas

Doa Pendek Dari Habib Novel Alaydrus, Supaya Hutang Segera Lunas

19 November 2022, 01:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada FTV, Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Dua Pilihan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada FTV, Tajwid Cinta dan Cinta Dua Pilihan

19 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Amalkan Ini, Meskipun Banyak Maksiat Tetap Dicintai Allah Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Amalkan Ini, Meskipun Banyak Maksiat Tetap Dicintai Allah Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

19 November 2022, 01:07 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

1 Amalan Allah Jamin Nikmat Rezeki Ditambah Sampai Puas Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

1 Amalan Allah Jamin Nikmat Rezeki Ditambah Sampai Puas Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

19 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Bengkulu Diguncang Gempa Beruntun, BMKG Indikasikan Gempa Megathrust

Bengkulu Diguncang Gempa Beruntun, BMKG Indikasikan Gempa Megathrust

19 November 2022, 00:58 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada Hati Sang Bidadari, Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada Hati Sang Bidadari, Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta

19 November 2022, 00:52 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Waktu Terbaik Sholat Dhuha Agar Segala Hajad Langsung Dikabulkan Ustadz Abdul Somad

Waktu Terbaik Sholat Dhuha Agar Segala Hajad Langsung Dikabulkan Ustadz Abdul Somad

19 November 2022, 00:51 WIB

Berita Subang

Apa Itu Sifat Ujub? Berbeda dengan Riya, Seringkali Kita Tak Sadar Melakukannya, Ini Cara Memeranginya

Apa Itu Sifat Ujub? Berbeda dengan Riya, Seringkali Kita Tak Sadar Melakukannya, Ini Cara Memeranginya

19 November 2022, 00:43 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Kebakaran di Gaza Menewaskan 21 Orang: Ribuan Warga Palestina Hadiri Prosesi Pemakaman

Kebakaran di Gaza Menewaskan 21 Orang: Ribuan Warga Palestina Hadiri Prosesi Pemakaman

19 November 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Kudus

Seberapa Bucin-kah Kamu? Ikuti Tesnya di Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form 2022 ini: Begini Cara Mainnya

Seberapa Bucin-kah Kamu? Ikuti Tesnya di Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form 2022 ini: Begini Cara Mainnya

19 November 2022, 00:39 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada D'Academy 5 Top 8 dan Suara Hati Istri

Jadwal Acara TV Indosiar Hari Ini, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Ada D'Academy 5 Top 8 dan Suara Hati Istri

19 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Mata Bangka

Download Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel, Mudah Diakses dan Lengkap

Download Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 PDF, JPEG, Excel, Mudah Diakses dan Lengkap

19 November 2022, 00:29 WIB

Kendari Kita

Serobot Lahan Warga, UHO Kendari Digugat : Pengadilan Negeri Kabulkan Gugatan Sugiati

Serobot Lahan Warga, UHO Kendari Digugat : Pengadilan Negeri Kabulkan Gugatan Sugiati

19 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Berita Subang

Ada Resesi di 2023, Ridwan Kamil: Pemprov Jabar Siapkan Subsidi BLT untuk Pekerja Terdampak PHK

Ada Resesi di 2023, Ridwan Kamil: Pemprov Jabar Siapkan Subsidi BLT untuk Pekerja Terdampak PHK

19 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Perbandingan Teks Sejarah Borobudur dengan Novel Rumah Kaca

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 52 Perbandingan Teks Sejarah Borobudur dengan Novel Rumah Kaca

19 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Sabtu Siang hingga Sore Ini, Seremoni Penutupan Porprov Jabar 2022 Digelar di Taman Raflesia Alun-alun Ciamis

Sabtu Siang hingga Sore Ini, Seremoni Penutupan Porprov Jabar 2022 Digelar di Taman Raflesia Alun-alun Ciamis

19 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Terserah - Glenn Fredly: Jangan Kau Ganggu Hidupku Lagi

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Terserah - Glenn Fredly: Jangan Kau Ganggu Hidupku Lagi

19 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Suci Dalam Debu dari Iklim, Engkau Bagai Air Yang Jernih

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Suci Dalam Debu dari Iklim, Engkau Bagai Air Yang Jernih

19 November 2022, 00:20 WIB