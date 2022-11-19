Lirik Lagu Sicko Mode - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

Astro, yeah

Sun is down, freezin' cold

That's how we already know winter's here

My dawg would prolly do it for a Louis belt

That's just all he know, he don't know nothin' else

I tried to show 'em, yeah

I tried to show 'em, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Gone on you with the pick and roll

Young LaFlame, he in sicko mode

Woo, made this here with all the ice on in the booth

At the gate outside, when they pull up, they get me loose

Yeah, Jump Out boys, that's Nike boys, hoppin' out coupes

This shit way too big, when we pull up give me the loot

(Gimme the loot!)

Was off the Remy, had a Papoose

Had to hit my old town to duck the news

Two-four hour lockdown, we made no moves

Now it's 4AM and I'm back up poppin' with the crew

I just landed in, Chase B mixes pop like Jamba Juice

Different colored chains, think my jeweler really sellin' fruits

And they chokin', man, know the crackers wish it was a noose

Some-some-some, someone said

To win the retreat, we all in too deep

P-p-playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak (someone said)

To win the retreat, we all in too deep

P-p-playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak (yeah)

This shit way too formal, y'all know I don't follow suit

Stacey Dash, most of these girls ain't got a clue

All of these hoes I made off records I produced

I might take all my exes and put 'em all in a group

Hit my esés, I need the bootch

'Bout to turn this function to Bonnaroo

Told her, "Hop in, you comin' too"

In the 305, bitches treat me like I'm Uncle Luke

(Don't stop, pop that pussy!)

Had to slop the top off, it's just a roof (uh)

She said, "Where we goin'?" I said, "The moon"

We ain't even make it to the room

She thought it was the ocean, it's just the pool

Now I got her open, it's just the Goose

Who put this shit together? I'm the glue (someone said)

Shorty FaceTimed me out the blue

Someone said (playin' for keeps)

Someone said, motherfuck what someone said

(Don't play us for weak)

Yeah

Astro

Yeah, yeah

Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up (Ay, ay)

She's in love with who I am

Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance (yeah)

Now I hit the FBO with duffles in my hands

I did half a Xan, thirteen hours 'til I land

Had me out like a light, ayy, yeah

Like a light, ayy, yeah

Like a light, ayy

Slept through the flight, ayy

Knocked for the night, ayy, 767, man

This shit got double bedroom, man

I still got scores to settle, man

I crept down the block (down the block), made a right (yeah, right)

Cut the lights (yeah, what?), paid the price (yeah)

Niggas think it's sweet (nah, nah), it's on sight (yeah, what?)

Nothin' nice (yeah), baguettes in my ice (aww, man)

Jesus Christ (yeah), checks over stripes (yeah)

That's what I like (yeah), that's what we like (yeah)

Lost my respect, you not a threat

When I shoot my shot, that shit wetty like I'm Sheck (bitch!)

See the shots that I took (ayy), wet like I'm Book (ayy)

Wet like I'm Lizzie, I be spinnin' Valley

Circle blocks 'til I'm dizzy (yeah, what?)

Like where is he? (Yeah, what?)

No one seen him (yeah, yeah)

I'm tryna clean 'em (yeah)

She's in love with who I am

Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance

Now I hit the FBO with duffles in my hand (woo!)

I did half a Xan, thirteen hours 'til I land

Had me out like a light, like a light

Like a light, like a light

Like a light (yeah), like a light

Like a light

Yeah, passed the dawgs a celly

Sendin' texts, ain't sendin' kites, yeah

He said, "Keep that on lock"

I said, "You know this shit, it's stife", yeah

It's absolute (yeah), I'm back reboot (it's lit!)

LaFerrari to Jamba Juice, yeah (skrrt, skrrt)

We back on the road, they jumpin' off, no parachute, yeah

Shawty in the back

She said she workin' on her glutes, yeah (oh my God)

Ain't by the book, yeah

This how it look, yeah

'Bout a check, yeah

Just check the foots, yeah

Pass this to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took (yeah)

Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook, yeah

Credit:

Title: Sicko Mode

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Astroworld

Fakta di Balik Lagu Sicko Mode – Travis Scott

Lagu Sicko Mode merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper,penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.