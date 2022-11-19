Lirik Lagu Don't Blame Me - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Blame Me - Taylor Swift

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

I've been breakin' hearts a long time, and

Toyin' with them older guys

Just playthings for me to use

Something happened for the first time, in

The darkest little paradise

Shakin, pacin', I just need you

For you, I would cross the line

I would waste my time

I would lose my mind

They say, "She's gone too far this time"

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

My name is whatever you decide

And I'm just gonna call you mine

I'm insane, but I'm your baby (your baby)

Echoes (echoes) of your name inside my mind

Halo, hiding my obsession

I once was poison ivy, but now I'm your daisy

And baby, for you, I (I) would (would) fall from grace

Just (just) to (to) touch your face

If (if) you (you) walk away

I'd beg you on my knees to stay

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life (yeah, ooh)

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

I get so high, oh

Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me

You're lovin' me

Trip of my life, oh

Every time you're, every time you're touchin' me

You're touchin' me

Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me

Oh Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

Usin' for the rest of my life, ohh-oh

Don't blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right (doin' it right, no)

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life (oh)

Don't blame me, love made me crazy (ooh)

If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right (you ain't doin' it right)

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for (I'll be usin') the rest of my life (I'll be usin')

I get so high, oh

Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me

You're lovin' me

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I'll be usin' for the rest of my life

Credit:

Artist: Taylor Swift

Album: Reputation

Pencipta: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Blame Me – Taylor Swift

Lagu Don’t Blame Me dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dan diproduseri oleh Max Martin dan Shellback. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Taylor Swfit yang bertajuk ‘reputation’ yang dirilis pada tahun 2017. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:57 menit ini menggambarkan tentang seorang yang menceritakan bagaimana ia merasakan kembali untuk jatuh cinta setelah patah hati.