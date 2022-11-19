Lirik Lagu Don't Blame Me - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Blame Me - Taylor Swift
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right
Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
I've been breakin' hearts a long time, and
Toyin' with them older guys
Just playthings for me to use
Something happened for the first time, in
The darkest little paradise
Shakin, pacin', I just need you
For you, I would cross the line
I would waste my time
I would lose my mind
They say, "She's gone too far this time"
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right
Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right
Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
My name is whatever you decide
And I'm just gonna call you mine
I'm insane, but I'm your baby (your baby)
Echoes (echoes) of your name inside my mind
Halo, hiding my obsession
I once was poison ivy, but now I'm your daisy
And baby, for you, I (I) would (would) fall from grace
Just (just) to (to) touch your face
If (if) you (you) walk away
I'd beg you on my knees to stay
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right
Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life (yeah, ooh)
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right
Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
I get so high, oh
Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me
You're lovin' me
Trip of my life, oh
Every time you're, every time you're touchin' me
You're touchin' me
Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me
Oh Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
Usin' for the rest of my life, ohh-oh
Don't blame me, love made me crazy
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right (doin' it right, no)
Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life (oh)
Don't blame me, love made me crazy (ooh)
If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right (you ain't doin' it right)
Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for (I'll be usin') the rest of my life (I'll be usin')
I get so high, oh
Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me
You're lovin' me
Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby
I'll be usin' for the rest of my life
Credit:
Artist: Taylor Swift
Album: Reputation
Pencipta: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Blame Me – Taylor Swift
Lagu Don’t Blame Me dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dan diproduseri oleh Max Martin dan Shellback. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Taylor Swfit yang bertajuk ‘reputation’ yang dirilis pada tahun 2017. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:57 menit ini menggambarkan tentang seorang yang menceritakan bagaimana ia merasakan kembali untuk jatuh cinta setelah patah hati.
Artikel Pilihan