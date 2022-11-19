Lirik Lagu I Ain't Got You - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Ain’t Got You – The Yardbirds
I got a Maserati G.T
With snakeskin upholstery
I got a charge account at Goldblatt's
But I ain't got you
I got a closet full of clothes
But no matter where it goes
It keeps a ring in the nose
But I ain't got you
I got a tavern and a liquor store
I play the numbers, yeah, four forty-four
I got a mojo, yeah, don't you know
I'm all dressed up with no place to go
I got women to the right of me
I got women to the left of me
I got women all around me
But I ain't got you
No, I ain't got you
I got a tavern and a liquor store
I play the numbers, yeah, four forty-four
I got a mojo, yeah, don't you know
I'm all dressed up with no place to go
I got women to the right of me
I got women to the left of me
I got women all around me
But I ain't got you
No, I ain't got you
No I ain't got you
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Five Live Yardbirds
Rilis: 1964
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children’s Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Antony Daniel Costa, Hallgeir Hallgeir Rustan, Lee Ryan, Matthew James Inglis Duncan, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Simon Soloman Webbe, Tor Erik Hermansen
Artikel Pilihan