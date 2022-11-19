Lirik Lagu I Ain't Got You - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Ain’t Got You – The Yardbirds

I got a Maserati G.T

With snakeskin upholstery

I got a charge account at Goldblatt's

But I ain't got you

I got a closet full of clothes

But no matter where it goes

It keeps a ring in the nose

But I ain't got you

I got a tavern and a liquor store

I play the numbers, yeah, four forty-four

I got a mojo, yeah, don't you know

I'm all dressed up with no place to go

I got women to the right of me

I got women to the left of me

I got women all around me

But I ain't got you

No, I ain't got you

I got a tavern and a liquor store

I play the numbers, yeah, four forty-four

I got a mojo, yeah, don't you know

I'm all dressed up with no place to go

I got women to the right of me

I got women to the left of me

I got women all around me

But I ain't got you

No, I ain't got you

No I ain't got you

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Five Live Yardbirds

Rilis: 1964

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children’s Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Antony Daniel Costa, Hallgeir Hallgeir Rustan, Lee Ryan, Matthew James Inglis Duncan, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Simon Soloman Webbe, Tor Erik Hermansen