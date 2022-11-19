Lirik Lagu Bad Blood - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Blood - Taylor Swift

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em

You made a really deep cut

And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Did you have to do this?

I was thinking that you could be trusted

Did you have to ruin

What was shining? Now it's all rusted

Did you have to hit me

Where I'm weak? Baby, I couldn't breathe

And rub it in so deep

Salt in the wound like you're laughing right at me

Oh, it's so sad to think about the good times

You and I

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em

You made a really deep cut

And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Did you think we'd be fine?

Still got scars on my back from your knife

So don't think it's in the past

These kind of wounds they last and they last

Now did you think it all through?

All these things will catch up to you

And time can heal, but this won't

So if you come in my way, just don't

Oh, it's so sad to think about the good times

You and I

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em

You made a really deep cut

And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Band-aids don't fix bullet holes

You say sorry just for show

If you live like that, you live with ghosts (ghosts, ghosts)

Band-aids don't fix bullet holes (hey!)

You say sorry just for show (hey!)

If you live like that, you live with ghosts (hey!)

Hm, if you love like that, blood runs cold

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em (think we can solve 'em)

You made a really deep cut

And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you've done (look what you've done)

'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems

And I don't think we can solve 'em

You made a really deep cut

And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Credit:

Artist: Taylor Swift

Album: 1989

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bad Blood – Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar

Lagu Bad Blood dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dan Kendrick Lamar.Ditulis oleh Taylor Swift, Max Martin, dan Shellback. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Taylor Swfit yang bertajuk ‘1989’ yang dirilis pada tahun 2014. Lagu yang berdurarasi 4:04 menit ini menggambarkan tentang seorang yang menceritakan kisah cintanya yang berujung sebuah pengkhianatan.