Lirik Lagu Wanted – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wanted – Hunter Hayes
You know I'd fall apart without you
Don't know how you do what you do
Everythin' that don't make sense about me
Makes sense when I'm with you
Like everythin' that's green, girl, I need you
But it's more than one and one makes two
Put aside the math and the logic of it
You gotta know you're wanted too
'Cause I wanna wrap you up
Wanna kiss your lips
I wanna make you feel wanted
I wanna call you mine
Wanna hold your hand forever
Never let you forget
Baby, I wanna make you feel
Wanna make you feel
Wanna make you feel
Wanted
Anyone can tell you, you're pretty babe, yeah
I know you get that all the time, I know you do
Your beauty's deeper than the make-up
I wanna show you what I see tonight
When I wrap you up
When I kiss your lips
I wanna make you feel wanted
I wanna call you mine
Wanna hold your hand forever
Never let you forget it
Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted
As good as you make me feel
I wanna make you feel better
Better than your fairy tales
And better than your best dreams
You're more than everything I need
You're all I ever wanted
All I ever wanted
And I just wanna wrap you up
Wanna kiss your lips
I wanna make you feel wanted
And I wanna call you mine
Wanna hold your hand forever
And never let you forget it
Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted
Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted
You'll always be wanted
Credit
Artikel Pilihan