Lirik Lagu Wanted – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wanted – Hunter Hayes

You know I'd fall apart without you

Don't know how you do what you do

Everythin' that don't make sense about me

Makes sense when I'm with you

Like everythin' that's green, girl, I need you

But it's more than one and one makes two

Put aside the math and the logic of it

You gotta know you're wanted too

'Cause I wanna wrap you up

Wanna kiss your lips

I wanna make you feel wanted

I wanna call you mine

Wanna hold your hand forever

Never let you forget

Baby, I wanna make you feel

Wanna make you feel

Wanna make you feel

Wanted

Anyone can tell you, you're pretty babe, yeah

I know you get that all the time, I know you do

Your beauty's deeper than the make-up

I wanna show you what I see tonight

When I wrap you up

When I kiss your lips

I wanna make you feel wanted

I wanna call you mine

Wanna hold your hand forever

Never let you forget it

Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted

As good as you make me feel

I wanna make you feel better

Better than your fairy tales

And better than your best dreams

You're more than everything I need

You're all I ever wanted

All I ever wanted

And I just wanna wrap you up

Wanna kiss your lips

I wanna make you feel wanted

And I wanna call you mine

Wanna hold your hand forever

And never let you forget it

Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted

Baby, I wanna make you feel wanted

You'll always be wanted

