Lirik Lagu Good Morning Little Schoolgirl - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl - The Yardbirds

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Can I go home with you?

Won't you let me go home with you

So I can hug, hug, squeeze, squeeze?

If you let me I can tease you baby

Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah

Let's dance, little schoolgirl

Let's dance, little schoolgirl

Won't you let me take you to the hop, hop

Have a party at the soda shop

So we can do the twist, do the stroll

To the music of the rock 'n' roll

Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Can I go home with you?

Won't you let me go home with you

So I can hug, hug, squeeze, squeeze?

If you let me I can tease you baby

Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Good morning, little schoolgirl

Can I go home with you?

Won't you let me go home with you?

Tell your mama and your papa that I love you

Tell your sisters and your brother that I love you

Hey, hey hey hey. Hey, hey hey hey

Hey, hey hey hey. Hey, hey hey hey

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Five Live Yardbirds

Rilis: 1964

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Love, Level

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.