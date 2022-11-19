Lirik Lagu Good Morning Little Schoolgirl - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Morning Little Schoolgirl - The Yardbirds
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Can I go home with you?
Won't you let me go home with you
So I can hug, hug, squeeze, squeeze?
If you let me I can tease you baby
Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah
Let's dance, little schoolgirl
Let's dance, little schoolgirl
Won't you let me take you to the hop, hop
Have a party at the soda shop
So we can do the twist, do the stroll
To the music of the rock 'n' roll
Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Can I go home with you?
Won't you let me go home with you
So I can hug, hug, squeeze, squeeze?
If you let me I can tease you baby
Hey, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey hey. Hey, yeah
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Good morning, little schoolgirl
Can I go home with you?
Won't you let me go home with you?
Tell your mama and your papa that I love you
Tell your sisters and your brother that I love you
Hey, hey hey hey. Hey, hey hey hey
Hey, hey hey hey. Hey, hey hey hey
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Five Live Yardbirds
Rilis: 1964
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Love, Level
Fakta di Baliknya
The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.
Karier tiga gitaris rock terkenal seperti, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck dan Jimmy Page dimulai dari The Yardbirds.
