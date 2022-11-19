Lirik Lagu August - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu August - Taylor Swift

Salt air, and the rust on your door

I never needed anything more

Whispers of "Are you sure?"

"Never have I ever before"

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

Your back beneath the sun

Wishin' I could write my name on it

Will you call when you're back at school?

I remember thinkin' I had you

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

Back when we were still changin' for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all

Cancel plans just in case you'd call

And say, "Meet me behind the mall"

So much for summer love and saying "us"

'Cause you weren't mine to lose

You weren't mine to lose, no

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

'Cause you were never mine, never mine

But do you remember?

Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

"Meet me behind the mall"

Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)

For the hope of it all

For the hope of it all

(For the hope of it all)

(For the hope of it all)

Credit:

Artist: Taylor Swift

Album: Folklore

Dirilis: 2020

Genre:Pop

Pencipta: Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff

Fakta di Balik Lagu August – Taylor Swift

Lagu August dinyanyikan dan ditulis langsung oleh Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Taylor Swfit yang bertajuk ‘Folklore’ yang dirilis pada tahun 2020. Lagu ini menggambarkan tentang seorang Wanita yang menceritakan kisah cinta segitiganya disaat musim panas. Lagu August pernah viral di sosial media TikTok.