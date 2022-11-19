Lirik Lagu August - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu August - Taylor Swift
Salt air, and the rust on your door
I never needed anything more
Whispers of "Are you sure?"
"Never have I ever before"
But I can see us lost in the memory
August slipped away into a moment in time
'Cause it was never mine
And I can see us twisted in bedsheets
August sipped away like a bottle of wine
'Cause you were never mine
Your back beneath the sun
Wishin' I could write my name on it
Will you call when you're back at school?
I remember thinkin' I had you
But I can see us lost in the memory
August slipped away into a moment in time
'Cause it was never mine
And I can see us twisted in bedsheets
August sipped away like a bottle of wine
'Cause you were never mine
Back when we were still changin' for the better
Wanting was enough
For me, it was enough
To live for the hope of it all
Cancel plans just in case you'd call
And say, "Meet me behind the mall"
So much for summer love and saying "us"
'Cause you weren't mine to lose
You weren't mine to lose, no
But I can see us lost in the memory
August slipped away into a moment in time
'Cause it was never mine
And I can see us twisted in bedsheets
August sipped away like a bottle of wine
'Cause you were never mine
'Cause you were never mine, never mine
But do you remember?
Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"
And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?
Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all
"Meet me behind the mall"
Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"
And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?
Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)
For the hope of it all
For the hope of it all
(For the hope of it all)
(For the hope of it all)
Credit:
Artist: Taylor Swift
Album: Folklore
Dirilis: 2020
Genre:Pop
Pencipta: Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff
Fakta di Balik Lagu August – Taylor Swift
Lagu August dinyanyikan dan ditulis langsung oleh Taylor Swift dan Jack Antonoff. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Taylor Swfit yang bertajuk ‘Folklore’ yang dirilis pada tahun 2020. Lagu ini menggambarkan tentang seorang Wanita yang menceritakan kisah cinta segitiganya disaat musim panas. Lagu August pernah viral di sosial media TikTok.
