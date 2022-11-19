Lirik Lagu I'm a Man - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm a Man - The Yardbirds
(Now when I was a little boy,
At the age of five,
I had somethin' in my pocket,
Kept a lot of folks alive.
Now I'm a man,
I spell M-A-N... man.)
All you pretty women,
Stand in line,
I can make love to you baby,
In an hour's time.
Now i'm a man
I spell M-A-N... man.
The line I shoot,
Will never miss,
Make love to you baby,
You can't resist.
Now I'm a man,
I spell M-A-N... man.
Goin back down,
To Kansas to,
Bring back a little girl,
Just like you.
Now I'm a man,
I spell M-A-N... man.
(Now I'm a man,
Made twenty-one,
You know baby,
We can have a lot of fun.
I'm a man,
I spell M-A-N... man.)
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Five Live Yardbirds
Rilis: 1964
Genre: Rock
Penulis Lagu: Steve Winwood, James Miller
Fakta di Baliknya
The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.
