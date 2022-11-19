Lirik Lagu I'm a Man - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm a Man - The Yardbirds

(Now when I was a little boy,

At the age of five,

I had somethin' in my pocket,

Kept a lot of folks alive.

Now I'm a man,

I spell M-A-N... man.)

All you pretty women,

Stand in line,

I can make love to you baby,

In an hour's time.

Now i'm a man

I spell M-A-N... man.

The line I shoot,

Will never miss,

Make love to you baby,

You can't resist.

Now I'm a man,

I spell M-A-N... man.

Goin back down,

To Kansas to,

Bring back a little girl,

Just like you.

Now I'm a man,

I spell M-A-N... man.

(Now I'm a man,

Made twenty-one,

You know baby,

We can have a lot of fun.

I'm a man,

I spell M-A-N... man.)

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Five Live Yardbirds

Rilis: 1964

Genre: Rock

Penulis Lagu: Steve Winwood, James Miller

Fakta di Baliknya

The Yardbirds adalah grup musik rick yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.