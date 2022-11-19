Lirik Lagu I Want Crazy - Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want Crazy - Hunter Hayes

I'm booking myself a one-way flight

I gotta see the color in your eyes

And telling myself I'm gonna be alright

Without you, baby, is a waste of time

Yeah, our first date, girl, the seasons changed

It got washed away in a summer rain

You can't undo a fall like this

'Cause love don't know what distance is

Yeah, I know it's crazy

But I don't want "good" and I don't want "good enough"

I want "can't sleep, can't breathe without your love"

Front porch and one more kiss

It doesn't make sense to anybody else

Who cares if you're all I think about?

I've searched the world and I know now

It ain't right if you ain't lost your mind

Yeah, I don't want easy, I want crazy

Are you with me, baby? Let's be crazy

Yeah

Well, I wanna be scared, don't wanna know why

Wanna feel good, don't have to be right

The world makes all kinds of rules for love

I say you gotta let it do what it does

I don't want just another hug and a kiss goodnight

Catching up calls and a date sometimes

I love that we're rebels and we still believe

We're the kind of crazy people wish that they could be, yeah

Uh, and I know we're crazy, yeah

But I don't want "good" and I don't want "good enough"

I want "can't sleep, can't breathe without your love"

Front porch and one more kiss

It doesn't make sense to anybody else

Who cares if you're all I think about?

I've searched the world and I know now

It ain't right if you ain't lost your mind

Yeah, I don't want easy, I want crazy

Are you with me, baby? Let's be crazy

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, I don't want "good" and I don't want "good enough"

I want "can't sleep, can't breathe without your love"

Front porch and one more kiss

It doesn't make sense to anybody else

Who cares if you're all I think about?

I've searched the world and I know now

It ain't right if you ain't lost your mind

Yeah, I don't want easy, I want crazy

Yeah, look at us, baby

Tonight the midnight rules are breaking

There's no such thing as wild enough

Maybe we just think too much

Who needs to play it safe in love?

Let's be crazy