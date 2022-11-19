Lirik Lagu What I Said – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What I Said – VICTON
Say woo
Everybody talkin like I'm dream in
Hyeonsiri doen what I said
Ijjeum doemyeon nae mareun yeeon
Malman hamyeon irwojinikka
I got a chopper gunner
Worldwide stunner's out the gutter
Burn it all down we flock on em
Get out the way we're 7 blockers
Ppallajineun balgeoreum dakeodeun
Da nongneun sareoreumpan hanbandoreul bwa
Pandoreul bakkwo we never broke again
Neon sungnyeo gogae no cap
Ijebuteon nae rureul ttara kkumkkwowatdeon gireul georeo
Diceneun imi deonjyeojyeosseo modeun geol da jundago hae
Modu jundago hae heotdoeiji anke boyeojulge
Like a truth
What I said
What I said
What I said
What I said
Yejeon suit and tie ijeobeoryeo naui attire
Sueopsi nal jageukaetdeon kkumeul hyanghae dallyeo yeah
You know nobody can deny
Eonjena we rushin, feelin' high endorphin yeah
Cause yeah we like it like yeah
I said we like it like that
Oh do you like it like that
When I spit a bars on this beat
They call it fire go tell 'em I killed this
Man I gotta go harder geurae jom namdareuge
Bal ppareuge danpane pangareum nae sum gapareuge
