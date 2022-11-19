Lirik Lagu What I Said – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What I Said – VICTON

Say woo

Everybody talkin like I'm dream in

Hyeonsiri doen what I said

Ijjeum doemyeon nae mareun yeeon

Malman hamyeon irwojinikka

I got a chopper gunner

Worldwide stunner's out the gutter

Burn it all down we flock on em

Get out the way we're 7 blockers

Ppallajineun balgeoreum dakeodeun

Da nongneun sareoreumpan hanbandoreul bwa

Pandoreul bakkwo we never broke again

Neon sungnyeo gogae no cap

Ijebuteon nae rureul ttara kkumkkwowatdeon gireul georeo

Diceneun imi deonjyeojyeosseo modeun geol da jundago hae

Modu jundago hae heotdoeiji anke boyeojulge

Like a truth

What I said

What I said

What I said

What I said

Yejeon suit and tie ijeobeoryeo naui attire

Sueopsi nal jageukaetdeon kkumeul hyanghae dallyeo yeah

You know nobody can deny

Eonjena we rushin, feelin' high endorphin yeah

Cause yeah we like it like yeah

I said we like it like that

Oh do you like it like that

When I spit a bars on this beat

They call it fire go tell 'em I killed this

Man I gotta go harder geurae jom namdareuge

Bal ppareuge danpane pangareum nae sum gapareuge