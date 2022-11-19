Lirik Lagu Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Days ache and nights are long
Two years and still you're not gone
Guess I'm still holding on
Drag my name through the dirt
Somehow it doesn't hurt though
Guess you're still holding on
You told your friends you want me dead
And said that I did everything wrong
And you're not wrong
Well I'll take all the vitriol
But not the thought of you moving on
'Cause I'm not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I'd rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me
Oh I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind
Babe oh I
Even after all it'd still wreck me
To find out you'd know how to forget me
Even after all this time
Days ache and nights are grey
My heart is still your place babe
Guess I still feel the same
Know you can't stand my face
Some scars you can't erase babe
Guess you still feel the same
Well I'll take all the vitriol
But not the thought of you moving on
'Cause I'm not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I'd rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me
Oh I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind
Babe oh I
Even after all it'd still wreck me
To find out you'd know how to forget me
Even after all this time
