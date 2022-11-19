Lirik Lagu Omens - Lamb of God dan Fakta di Baliknya

Omens - Lamb of God
Omens, omens
I cut the weight of connection
That led myself astray
The end will justify the means
But in the end it stays the same
There's nothing left at all, nothing left to see
A restrictive empty exercise within a hollow scheme
Do you see the omens? Omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
Omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
An endless recitation thrown
Right through the looking glass
I'm trapped inside a parody
A fabricated past
Searching for release from all this rising stress
Charted past the point of caring
With a broken compass
Motes in the eye of God
Indulging Armageddon
The devil slits the muse's throat
And drinks her last confession
Do you see the omens? Omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
Omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
I've fallen out of touch with who you think I am
I can't pretend to care or bother to condemn
All this rising apathy
It's growing everyday
I can't pretend to care about how this will end
All I see are omens, omens
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
I see omens, I hear omens, I say
Fuck it all, ignore the omens
